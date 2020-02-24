Godfrey hired as interim Whitehall Junior-Senior High principal

WHITEHALL — Former Abraham Wing School Superintendent John Godfrey was appointed as interim principal of Whitehall Junior-Senior High School on Monday and Superintendent Patrick Dee said he would be able to share more details on Friday about the circumstances that resulted in Principal Jeff Keller’s suspension.

Dee said a special meeting of the Whitehall Board of Education will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction room to discuss Keller’s status.

“At this point I can’t share any information because of the open investigation,” he said.

Dee announced on Jan 27 that he had placed Keller on paid administrative leave because of “serious concerns” regarding a “situation.” He has not shared further details. Speculation is that it has to do with a state testing issue because the board met in executive session last month with BOCES Deputy District Superintendent Anthony Muller, who is the test integrity officer for BOCES, and school labor attorney Jay Girvin.

Vice Principal Ethan Burgess has been in charge of the building for the time being. The board on Monday approved an additional stipend for handling these duties over the past month.

Godfrey, who started Monday, said he was excited to be at the district.