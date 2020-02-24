Godfrey hired as interim Whitehall Junior-Senior High principal

WHITEHALL — Former Abraham Wing School Superintendent John Godfrey was appointed as interim principal of Whitehall Junior-Senior High School on Monday and Superintendent Patrick Dee said he would be able to share more details on Friday about the circumstances that resulted in Principal Jeff Keller’s suspension.
Dee said a special meeting of the Whitehall Board of Education will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction room to discuss Keller’s status.
“At this point I can’t share any information because of the open investigation,” he said.
Dee announced on Jan 27 that he had placed Keller on paid administrative leave because of “serious concerns” regarding a “situation.” He has not shared further details. Speculation is that it has to do with a state testing issue because the board met in executive session last month with BOCES Deputy District Superintendent Anthony Muller, who is the test integrity officer for BOCES, and school labor attorney Jay Girvin.
Vice Principal Ethan Burgess has been in charge of the building for the time being. The board on Monday approved an additional stipend for handling these duties over the past month.
You have free articles remaining.
Godfrey, who started Monday, said he was excited to be at the district.
“My focus immediately is to obviously get in to meet with the teachers, meet with all the students and work together to see what the needs of the students are and make sure we meet them,” he said.
Godfrey said the kids are wonderful and the staff friendly.
Godfrey retired last June as serving as superintendent of Abraham Wing School, which has about 160 students and known formally as the Glens Falls Common School District.
Godfrey has experience in Washington County schools. Before coming to Abraham Wing in 2012, Godfrey spent 13 years in Fort Edward, where he was the high school principal from 1999 to 2007 and the prekindergarten through eighth-grade principal from 2007 to 2012.
Since his retirement, Godfrey said he has been doing some fill-in principal stints through the local BOCES and when he learned of this opportunity from BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter, he was interested.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.