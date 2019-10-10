Thursday
arts and music
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters' shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists' dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York
Shadowland Stages Presents: Cry It Out, 8-10 p.m., Shadowland Stages, 157 Canal St., Ellenville. Jessie and Lina are new mothers and new neighbors who come from very different worlds. Every day, as their babies nap, they meet for coffee in the space between their backyards, within reach of their baby monitors. Their growing relationship is punctured when a stranger from the mansion overlooking their homes asks if they would include his wife, a new mom who's having a tough time, in the coffee klatch.
Show 7: The Process Annual Juried Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Every Monday through Friday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 6Guest juror, John Hampshire, is a Professor of Studio Art at SUNY Adirondack and has had numerous solo and group exhibitions nationally. He is the recipient of many honors and awards, including SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creativity, a NYFA fellowship grant, and a Purchase Award from the Hyde Museum.
for the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:05-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
social
Backyard BBQ and Line Dancing, 5 to 11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Backyard BBQ all you can eat! 5 to 8 p.m. Adults $15.95, Kids (10 and under) $7.95. Get those dancing shoes on! Live Country Music and Line Dancing 8 to 11 p.m.
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Drink Pink at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Drink Pink this October at Adirondack Winery and help them raise $8,500 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of The Adirondacks! Stop in any day in October for a FREE sample of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze Wine Cocktail, $5 pink wine slushies, a pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2, prizes, games and so much more! Plus, all month, they’re donating $4 for every bottle they sell of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze wine to Making Strides! AND they’re donating a portion of sales of any pink wine accessories, Drink Pink Uncork and Craft tickets, pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tastings for 2, and every dollar spent on their raffle tickets! Go to adkwinery.com/DrinkPink to learn about all the exciting reasons to visit their Tasting Rooms this month, and how to drink wine for a great cause! To learn about the incredible life-saving programs, services and research Making Strides supports, and to join Adirondack Winery’s fundraising team, go to adkwinery.com/JoinOurTeam. This event is also at our Bolton Landing Tasting Room at 4971 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.
Moreau Kayak Trip, 10 a.m. to noon, Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Come learn kayaking with us before the season is over! This wonderful fall time paddle is a delightful way to learn a new fun way to spend time outside. The Park Naturalist will lead this beginner’s paddle around the lake, pointing out wonderful sights that are more enjoyable from an up-close perspective given by a kayak. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. If you need to rent it will be $15.
workshop
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Friday
arts and music
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries Oct. 11 to Dec. 4. In this year's Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation's longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists' imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join the Hyde Docent tours starting at 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, of the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Open mic at Samanta's, 7-10 p.m., Samantha's Cafe, 193 Glen St., Glens Falls. Needed, poets, musicians and performers of all kinds. OPEN MIC at Samantha's. Bring everybody! Kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. Great food Open Mic begins 7 p.m. Hosted by Lee A. Gooden
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Fishing with Gary, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Learn from the best and sign up to fish with Gary. Gary has been fishing his whole life and wants to pass on some special knowledge. He knows every inch of Moreau Lake and if you are lucky, he'll share some fishing hot spots! Only 2 seats are available in his boat for these special adventures. Please call to reserve one, 518-793-0511.
The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7-9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Come out and support Great Artists in a beautiful setting! The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 7 and 8 p.m. at the Downtown Social. Look forward to seeing you there.
Saturday
for the kids
Girl Scout Day, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Fort Ticonderoga joins forces with the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York to host Girl Scout Day on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Scouts will participate in interactive and immersive programs, visit museum exhibitions, and explore the historic site, including the King's Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze!Special guided tours and museum exhibitions will immerse the scouts in Fort Ticonderoga's epic history. The visit will include the historic trades shops, where they will learn about key skills that were essential for keeping an army clothed, fed, and prepared, while connecting with scouting goals.On Girl Scout Day, there will be a tent outside of the Log House Welcome Center where you can purchase Carillon boat cruise tickets for $5/scout and $2/adult.For ALL scout inquiries, contact Ryann Wiktorko, Group Tour Coordinator, at (518) 585-1023 or complete the Reservation Form and submit it to rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org. Pre-registration is not necessary.
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years (older siblings are welcome, too). NEW TIME! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
music and Arts
Art and Yoga, 9-10 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. In partnership with Summit Yoga, join a certified instructor for a relaxing workout inspired by the artworks of Picasso, Braque and Léger. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation. $10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For information, please call (518) 584-9094.
Presentation: Bill McKibben and Victoria Palermo, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Part of the Member Opening, which begins at 2 p.m. In response to prominent themes on display in Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, The Hyde Collection will host environmentalist and author, Bill McKibben for a presentation with Victoria Palermo, guest juror of AMHR. This presentation will take place in the auditorium following the 2:30 p.m. awards ceremony for artists. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
social
Full Moon Hike, 6-8 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Our Park Naturalist will be leading this month's Full Moon Hike. While walking around the lake, we will point out flora and fauna as the sun is setting and the moon is rising. Call for reservations with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Program fees apply. Rating: Beginner Adults-$2 Children/Seniors-$1.
Garage-Craft-Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Greenfield Grange, 17 Grange Road, Greenfield Center. Food will also be available including soup and sandwiches and more. Call 518-587-6245 for more information.
Interrupted Odyssey: Ulysses S. Grant and the American Indians - A Path Through History Program, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. Contrary to previous works on President Grant, Mary Stockwell's Interrupted Odyssey: Ulysses S. Grant and the American Indians argues that Grant had no intention of appointing missionaries to run the nation's many reservations. Instead, he developed plans, with the help of his friend and first commissioner of Indian affairs, Ely S. Parker, himself a Seneca Indian, to place the executive branch and the army in charge of the Indian service. He was determined to protect the tribes from the onrush of settlers and to make every Indian an American citizen. Opposition to his approach arose swiftly from Congress, the Board of Indian Commissioners, reformers, the press, and the tribes themselves. In the end, Grant's dreams for America's "first occupants" failed in all respects but two: the tribes were saved, not exterminated, and the Indians finally became citizens of the United States in the 20th century. Our presenter Mary Stockwell received her Ph.D. in American history from the University of Toledo, served as a professor of history and department chair at Lourdes University, and is currently a full-time writer. She is the author of Unlikely General: "Mad" Anthony Wayne and the Battle for America (Yale University Press, 2018) and The Other Trail of Tears: The Removal of the Ohio Indians (Westholme, 2015) as well as history books used by young people throughout the United States, including The Ohio Adventure, A Journey through Maine, and Massachusetts, Our Home. A book signing will be held at the conclusion of the program.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York's Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
South High Class of '89 30th Reunion, 6-11:55 p.m., Shoreline Restaurant/Qmr, 4 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George. Join your former classmates for the long weekend of events and fall colors. Join us for dinner at either Downtown Social or the Shoreline Restaurant at 6 p.m. then set sail on the Shoreline Happy Hour cruise at 7:30 p.m. followed by live music and dancing at King Neptune's from 9 p.m. Join the South High Class of 1989 Facebook group or look for our event under events for more details and to see who is meeting up and where. No advance tickets required. All activities are a la carte.
Thurman Fall Farm Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Town of Thurman, 311 Athol Road, Athol. Thurman Fall Farm Tour, just 20 minutes from Lake George Village will showcase some farms over 200 years old. Pack up the family for a day of country fun and stellar shopping at the Thurman Fall Farm Tour on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a map and guide found in town or online, you'll be able to self-guide to unique sites for free open houses at farms and sugarhouses with ag-citing activities for all ages. Go early for a pancake breakfast 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and savor a luncheon buffet noon to three.Shop for cheese products, jams, jellies, organic veggies and meats and artisans' wares. See the punkin-chunkin' trebuchet, take wagon rides, taste maple, cheese and menu items. Make your first stop the Quilt show at the Town Hall, pick up your map and passport for chances to win a basket full of goodies from our farms. Explore a goat and sheep dairy farm with a kids' activity tent, visit a horse ranch. See a Dutch timber frame barn being built; learn about sugaring, mushrooms, medicinal plants and enjoy country friendliness at its best. See specifics and updates at www.VisitThurman.com. This event, hosted by Thurman Community Assoc., is made possible by Warren County occupancy taxes.
Wings Falls Quilters Guild, United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Wings Falls Quilters Guild will feature a trunk show and lecture by Edytha Sitar. An internationally known teacher and designer of quilt patterns and fabrics, Sitar is the owner of Laundrybasketquilts.com. The presentation will follow the regular business meeting at 9:15 a.m.. The public is invited to attend. A donation of $20 is requested for non-guild members attending. New members are always welcome! Sitar's books and patterns will be available for sale following the presentation. For more information, call Jackie LaNoir at 518-792-8219.
2nd Saturday Dance, 7-10 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 3 Marion Ave., Glens Falls. This dance event features DJ Johnny Martinez of Tango Fusion Dance Company. He will spin tunes for a variety of dances (east and west coast swing, rumba, hustle, cha-cha, waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, samba, quick step and more). The dance begins with a free dance lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. conducted by instructor, Hershell Allen. Open social, ballroom and Latin dancing follows from 8 to 10 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and bottled water is available. Singles are welcome.
training
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450.This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.Please bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
health
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a FREE support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers. We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Sunday
music and Arts
Music from Salem Fall Concert at Hubbard Hall, 4-6 p.m., Hubbard Hall, 25 E. Main St., Cambridge. The Fall 2019 Chamber Music concert of Music from Salem will be performed on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. at Hubbard Hall, 25 E. Main St., Cambridge, New York. Returning to Music from Salem, the Julius Quartet, described as leaving "audience[s] mesmerized by its resonant sound.." presents a diverse program of sunlight versus shadow.The evening exploration will showcase the masterful String Quartet No. 2 of Bela Bartok, a journey of deep and solemn introspection, and Schumann's String Quartet No. 3 in A Major, an airborne song of tenderness and love. To start, the group will feature a work by Caroline Shaw, one of the most prolific and inspiring young living females.
Poetry Reading, 2-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. In collaboration with SUNY Adirondack's English division, the Museum will host a poetry reading program in Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region with poets from 100 Thousand Poets for Change, an international grass-roots educational organization focusing on the arts. Enjoy written works by inspiring poets while surrounded by transformative artworks. Free.
Second Sunday with Art Lab, 12-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 4 p.m. our educators host Art Lab, a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation among all ages. Families and individuals can drop in and participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives. Free.
workshop
Ecology Program, 10-11:30 a.m., Porter Schoolhouse Nature Preserve, 6937 NY 22, Granville. Stop in at the Porter Schoolhouse, Pember Nature Preserve, 6937 State Route 22 in Hebron for a program on Ecology. We'll touch base on the different types and discuss how climate change is affecting our world. The craft will be painting a wooden snake. Reserve your spot by Oct. 11 by calling the museum. All ages. Free.
Glacial Landform in Warrensburg, 3-4:45 p.m., Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, 3754 Main St., Warrensburg. Warrensburg Museum of Local History and Paul Gilchrist, PhD, presents a program on landforms created by continental glaciers around Warrensburg. The event is free and refreshments will be available. Parking is available in the rear of building.
Monday
music and arts
social
health
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.No registration required. For information on upcoming topics, please visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com.
Tuesday
social
Prepping Garden Beds for Winter with Cornell Cooperative Extension, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Join us and Cornell Cooperative Extension from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 as they show us how to prepare our garden beds for winter.
Ridge Run Hike, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This moderate hike is about 3.5 miles round trip. The hike up to the ridge is a bit steep for about a mile but then the ridge is rather flat. This is a nice hike that also takes us past the overlook of Moreau Lake. This is a pleasant hike that if we are lucky enough, we may get a chance to see some wildlife. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Rating: Moderate.
Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees Meeting, Southern Adirondack Library System, 22 Whitney Place, Saratoga Springs. The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Adirondack Library System will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 15, at the System.
Taco + Trivia Tuesday, Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. $3 TACOS and $6 MARGARITAS ALL DAY! Does it really get any better?! (no, oh wait, it does ;) Live Trivia starting at 7 p.m.! See you there!
health
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team's qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699.For more information, visit our Saratoga Bariatric Center website.
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St, Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers.Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.
for the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Tuesday at 3:30-4 p.m. join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Wednesday
for the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Children's Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Join us for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby! Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.For infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children's Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
Book Buzz, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. The third Wednesday of every month at 3:45-4:45 p.m. come join our book club and read a different book every month. We will order the books in advance and have them available behind the upstairs circulation desk. Just ask the clerk and they will get it for you. Ages 8 to 12. Drop in. No sign up required (just the book).October's book is "Matilda"
Dance Classes for Kids, 3:50-5 p.m., Adirondack Dance Artistry, Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is a dance studio offering dance classes to children, teens and adults located in and around the greater Glens Falls Region.Our popular Pre-ballet & Creative Movement dance class, for children ages 3-5, runs every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at our studio location inside Hudson River Music Hall. The fall semester runs from Sept. 18 to Dec. 20. Class Description: Pre-ballet and Creative Movement dance class is an activity-oriented and interactive dance class where children find fun in learning the correlation between music and movement. Our professional dance instructors use engaging techniques including imagery, pantomime, props, games and obstacle courses to help each child explore ballet, funk, hip-hop and tap dance styles. Within a differentiated learning atmosphere, each class builds upon a routine schedule. As children progress, basic dance positions and movements are introduced.Parents may sign-up via our website or contact us to schedule a Trial Class, no commitment necessary.Join our Dance Artistry today!Please visit our website, adkdancearts.com for more information.You may contact us via phone, text or email:(518)460-5567, adirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com.
Little Ones Sensory Exploration, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. We will have a "Little Ones Sensory Exploration." An opportunity for kids to explore with their senses through play. Ages 3-5 (Babies and toddlers are welcome). Drop in. No sign up required.
music and arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 16, 23, and 30. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Art Reception & Exhibit, 6-7 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. Artwork by local artist Chrissey Dittus will be on display in "The Artist Corner" of Caldwell-Lake George Library during the month of October. Chrissey, a self-taught artist, loved all forms of arts and crafts as a child. In her 20's, after taking a brief class in needlework design, she was inspired to create paintings with yarn and canvas. For the past 30 years, however, she has been asked to create paintings of people's homes on Lake George and elsewhere. Chrissey is a member of North Country Arts and and the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society located in Glens Falls. An opening art reception will honor Ms. Dittus. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Artside Chats, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Explore Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region for a gallery discussion beside the artworks with the best interpreters, the artists! Each week, different artists will join a Hyde Collection staff member for moderated discussions about their artwork. Free with Museum admission.
Matt Rozell Launches New Book, 6:30-8 p.m., Crandall Public Library -Community Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Join us for a book talk and signing with local author Matthew Rozell as he launches D-Day and Beyond- The War in France, which is Volume 5 in the best selling 'The Things Our Fathers Saw' oral history series.Refreshments will be served.This book brings you more of the previously untold firsthand accounts of combat and brotherhood, of captivity and redemption, and the aftermath of a war that left no American community unscathed. From the bloody beach at Omaha through the hedgerow country of Normandy and beyond, American veterans of World War II — Army engineers and infantrymen, Coast Guardsmen and Navy sailors, paratroopers and glider pilots, military policemen and tank crewmen sit down with you across the kitchen table and talk about what they saw and experienced, tales they may have never told anyone before.Matthew Rozell is an award-winning history teacher, author, blogger and speaker. He has been featured as the ABC World News 'Person of the Week' and has had his work filmed for CBS News, NBC Learn, the Israeli Broadcast Authority, the New York State United Teachers, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Most recently, he is the recipient of the New York State Education Department's Yavner Teaching Award for Distinguished Contributions to Teaching the Holocaust and Human Rights. Visit his blog at TeachingHistoryMatters.com.
Writing with Picasso, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Taking inspiration from Picasso, Braque & Léger, join author Johannah Davies Spero in this unique writing workshop. Just as these twentieth-century masters used literary works to inspire their artwork, participants will use artwork to inspire their literary work. Open to all skill levels; no formal writing experience necessary. $10 for members; $15 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
social
Family Wellness Forum: Act with Respect Always, 6-7:15 p.m., South Glens Falls Senior High School, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls. Act with Respect Always featuring local motivational speaker Coach Rich Johns. Coach Johns will be addressing parents & students with his message of respect for others, personal character development and paying it forward.
House Party Game Night, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. House Party Game Night (8 to 11 p.m.) $3 Bud Light! Karaoke! + Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Guitar Hero, etc, and Fud Bar Specials! Kids Eat FREE Buffet 5 to 8 p.m. (w/ Purchase of Adult Meal—Children 10 and younger).
Potter's Point Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Take a walk in the woods on this easily navigable and trail free parcel of the park. There will be beautiful views of the Hudson River and some neat natural wonders to explore. This is a flat, bushwhacking hike. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Meet and pay at the park office, $1 for kids and anyone over 62, $2 for everyone else. Rating: Beginner
health
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400. Registration is not required.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
