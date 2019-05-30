Thursday
exhibit A Magical World: The Art of Jacob Houston, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Whitney-Renz Gallery, through June 23. Greenwich (Washington County) native Jacob Houston has charmed audiences throughout the Northeast with his idyllic land- and cityscapes and detailed glimpses into everyday life.
Women Modernists: Selections from the Permanent Collection and Nova Southeastern University Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Women Modernists: Selections from the Permanent Collection and Nova Southeastern University Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale Feibes & Schmitt Gallery through June. Women Modernists examines how Modernism breaks from traditions of the past to embrace abstraction and experimentation. Through willingness and flexibility to move between figuration and abstraction, artists such as Dorothy Dehner and Grace Hartigan communicate new ways of seeing and understanding the world around us. With influences as diverse as nature, the constructivist movement, and jazz, come see how women of the 20th century looked to the future.
Albert E. Flanagan: The Towering City, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. For Albert E. Flanagan, John Taylor Arms and their contemporaries, New York’s skyscrapers were a source of artistic inspiration. In Albert E. Flanagan: The Towering City, The Hyde Collection displays eighteen works by the New York printmaker that were donated to the Museum by his widow in 1971. In addition, the exhibition will include several prints and published illustrated books by John Taylor Arms.
for the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Projects that focus more on the process of creating and exploring art more than the end result. Stop by anytime between 3:30 and 5 p.m. All ages.
Science Explorers, 10:30-11:30 a.m., the Children’s Museum of Saratoga, 69 Caroline St., Saratoga Springs. Discover the many ways science is all around us in a program that is designed to spark curiosity and create those surprising “a-ha” moments for children that can last a lifetime. Whether children are experimenting with smells, designing an air powered car or experimenting with color and dyes, these multi-sensory activities foster curiosity, creativity and problem-solving skills.
Story Time, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. A variety of books, songs and finger plays. Infant to 7 years with parent or caregiver.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books and play. Suggested donation
social
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-noon, Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Run by volunteers and donations.
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon, run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Fundraiser for Jimmy “Ezzy” Dennis, 5-7 p.m., Whitehall Elks Lodge, Whitehall. Chicken-n-biscuit w/ mashed, mixed veggies, and dessert, $10 and basket raffle.
workshop
Advanced Basketry: Tray of X’s with Dona Nazarenko. No. 1415-0530. 1 day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. This is a long rectangular basket accented with dyed reed making x’s along the way. The side weaving includes twining and plain weave to give a graceful flare. The rim is lashed on with waxed linen and has beautiful leather handles. Tips on pattern repeats, placements and shaping make this a stunning display piece. This basket is recommended for advanced weavers. Intermediate weavers may find this more of a challenge and may have to finish the piece at home.NOTE: This basket is recommended for advanced basket weavers. Students may wish to bring an apron to protect their clothes.
Expectant Parent Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Choosing a hospital and a provider to deliver your baby can be a tough decision. This class is designed to introduce you to the Women’s Health Services Unit and our neonatal providers, Saratoga Hospital Midwives, and Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street. The class will include an overview of the services available, an introduction to the other classes offered to expectant parents, time for questions, and a tour of the Maternity Unit.So, whether you’re newly expecting, planning to become pregnant soon, or just curious to learn what we offer, come join us and see what we’re all about!Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting!We are literally THE BEST Toastmasters Club in Glens Falls! Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs with over 357,000 members. Our local club is special. We are an open, friendly, and fun club, and all you need to bring is your desire to learn something new and your sense of humor.Do you LOVE public speaking? Do you HATE public speaking? You will LOVE our group!You are welcome to show up to a meeting anytime, but we encourage you to contact us first on the rare occasion that our meeting has been canceled or has changed location that month. Our meetings start promptly at 7 p.m. so I would encourage you to arrive around 6:45 p.m. so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on Toastmasters International, visit: www.toastmasters.orgFor more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org/ Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org
Friday
music
Ballet Meets The Beatles, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Guaranteed to make you want to sing, scream and dance! The Chevalier Ballet dances to the songs of The Beatles performed live by tribute band Across The Pond. They are joined by a string quartet on such songs as Eleanor Rigby, All You Need Is Love, A Day in The Life, Here Comes The Sun and many more. The show begins with Across The Pond performing an ‘Ed Sullivan Set’ of early rockers before they are joined by Chevalier and Silhouette. Help us celebrate the collaboration of these great art forms.Tickets $15 in advance / $20 at the door. Free admission for youth.For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call 518-251-2505 x128, or purchase thru Brown Paper Tickets (a secure online ticketing service).
Champlain Valley Chorale Spring Concert, through Saturday. 7:30-9 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Route 9, Schroon Lake. The Champlain Valley Chorale will present its spring concert “Other Worlds.” The public is cordially invited to attend this admission free concert presentation.
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Savor the Sweetness Weekend at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. If sweet wines are your jam — or if you like the idea of cookies & doughnuts with your wine — then you’re going to love this very special weekend at our Tasting Rooms!We’ve got Darling Doughnuts at our Lake George Tasting Room on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 4 p.m. sampling some custom Wine-infused doughnuts made with Adirondack Winery Wines!Plus, we’re also offering a wine and cookie pairing (our wines w/ scrumptious Savor Cookies) FREE to our Club Members all weekend! (Non-Club Members can tack it on to any tasting for JUST $5!) And of course, you can get a wine slushy at our Tasting Rooms in both Lake George and Bolton Landing any day now thru October!Satisfy your sweet tooth and welcome in the summer with some of the tastiest wine & food pairings you’ll find anywhere! This event is at both our Lake George Tasting Room and our Bolton Landing Tasting Room at 4971 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.Learn more about this and other upcoming events at our two beautiful Tasting Rooms on Lake George adkwinery.com/events
exhibit
Free Opening Reception for Upcoming Art Exhibit in Salem, NY, 6-8 p.m., The Historic Salem Community Courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Salem. Ned Reade’s “Celebrating Rural Everyday Scenes” exhibit, will open May 24 through July 5 as the second of six free opening receptions for the new ‘Great Hall Art Exhibit Series’ in 2019.”Whether painting on a ridge overlooking a sheep farm, or by the rushing waters of a trout stream, or along the New England coast, Ned Reade captures to changing light and colors of the seasons in watercolors and oils. He likes nothing better than filling a thermos of coffee and bringing a chocolate chip cookie to a painting location. He only rewards himself once the sketch is done, and he’s ready to paint! He teaches a watercolor workshop on Martha’s Vineyard and one at the Southern Vermont Art Center each summer. His work can be seen in galleries around New England.For over forty years he has been Chairman of the Art Department at the Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling.
Workshop
Extended Flare Basket with Dona Nazarenko. No. 1416-0531. 1 day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. This round basket is really a double wall woven with dyed and natural reed. Students will make the outside wall flare outward and the inside wall will go straight upward. For an additional touch, students will add a decorative braided accent to the handle of this whimsy style basket. For an additional fee of $16 there will be a fitted lid available. This basket is recommended for advanced basket weavers. Intermediate weavers may find it more of a challenge and may have to finish the piece at home.NOTE: This basket is recommended for advanced weavers. Students may wish to bring an apron to protect their clothes.
Introduction to Coopering: Make Your Own Wooden Bucket with David Salvetti. No. 1321-0531. 2 days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. In this class, students will learn to make a wooden bucket using traditional hand tools and authentic techniques. Beginning with boards, you will finish with a functional bucket to take home. This is an introduction to the historic trade of coopering: the making of containers from staves held together by hoops. No glue is used; a watertight seal is created by the perfect fit of the staves and bottom. Other items made by the cooper include butter churns, washtubs and barrels. Hand tool experience is helpful, but not required. This class is for students 18 years and older.
Saturday
music
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
Seasons of Change, 1-3 p.m., Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls. Following on the success of the Adirondack Ballet Theater’s sold out performances of “The Nutcracker”, and it’s most recent performances of “Swan Lake”. The Dance Center of Queensbury, Official School of the Adirondack Ballet Theater, presents “Seasons of Change”. All proceeds benefit the Adirondack Ballet Theater, not for profit children’s dance company. From our precious preschoolers to our traditional Chorus Line finale, each moment of “Seasons of Change” promises an enjoyable experience for all ages. Let us dance in the springtime air, summer sun, falling leaves and cold winter nights. As the seasons of the year change, each dancer grows in technique and knowledge. Please join us in a celebration of their achievements. This showcase of talent includes an array of dance technique by students of all ages, premiering award winning competition dances performed this past season. Tickets may be purchased online at www.woodtheater.org.
The Trophy Husbands, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. The Little Theater on the Farm presents the Trophy Husbands. This outstanding band features John and Orion Kribs, Arlin Greene and Doug Moody. Refreshments and 50/50 raffle available. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+) ,$7. For details and links to musicians visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
social
Common Loon Information Booth at Paul Smiths College VIC, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Paul Smiths College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Dr. Nina Schoch from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will be presenting an informational booth with Common Loon history in the Adirondacks at PSC’s VIC for the Great Adirondack Birding Celebration on June 1st & 2nd. Dr. Schoch will also have information about the positive work the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is doing for the Adirondack Park and surrounding areas. Please check out Paul Smiths link for more information: https://www.paulsmiths.edu/vic/gabc/.
Queensbury Class of 2021 Junk in the Trunk (Community Garage Sale), 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Queensbury School District, 429 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Queensbury Class of 2021 will sponsor “Junk in the Trunk” (a community garage sale and cookie walk).
Tri-County United Way 0.5K- Race for the Rest of Us Fundraising Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Glens Falls City Park , 88 Ridge St, Glens Falls. Join the Tri-County United Way for our first ever 0.5K! No, that is not a typo. This will be the shortest “race” of your life. Our 0.5K is a family friendly event, so get the entire family signed up, including your pets!The “race” will kick off at noon on Glen Street with the Glens Falls High School marching band in the lead. Participants can run, walk, crawl or skip the 0.310686 of a mile “race” that will end at The Queensbury hotel on Maple Ave approximately 12:10 pm! Prizes will be given for best costume(s), largest team, most unique way of crosses the finish line along with a few others.After the “race” relax with us in Glens Falls City Park where we will have hot dogs, live music and a few family friendly activities.
TUFF eNUFF Obstacle Course Challenge, BOCES Campus, Henning Road, Saratoga Springs. More than 600 kids, teens, and adults will lace up their old running shoes to run, scramble over hay bales, jump hurdles, and trudge their way through muddy trenches at The Prevention Council’s 8th Annual TUFF eNUFF. All proceeds benefit the Prevention Council of Saratoga County. Mud and Fun Guaranteed! The Kids Run is 1 mile and the Teen/Adult run is a 5K.
Woods Walk and Artisan Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Martin’s Lumber, 280 Valley Road, Warrensburg. THE WALKSMUSHROOMS: One of our walks will be a “mushroom foray” led by Andy LeBlanc and Ed Braley. In addition to finding and identifying wild mushrooms, we will have an ongoing discussion about what mushrooms are edible vs medicinal species, life cycles, habitats and new research and uses for one of the oldest organisms on the planet. Back at the barn there will be a variety of mushroom “salts” (porcini mushroom salt as well as a black trumpet salt and a shiitake and five pepper hot salt) and a log inoculation demonstration with hands-on participation encouraged. Those who get involved with inoculating shiitake and oyster mushroom spawn (spore in sawdust) into freshly cut hardwood logs, may take a log home ($5).Come join the fun then go home and start growing your own mushrooms. PLANTS: Amy Cason, herbalist and instructor at the Adirondack Folk School, returns to take you on our plant walk, identifying and discussing plants in the forest. Topics incorporated from her various classes include preparing and cooking with herbs, 1st aid uses: for pain, as antibiotic and seasonal remedies, making your own plant-based cleaners and how the uses have evolved through history. Back at the barn there will be prepared herbs and herbal remedies. TREES: Owner, Gary Martin will chat about the trees: how to identify them (both in summer and winter) and noting particular characteristics of the various kinds. He will discuss how sustainability is practiced both for the trees and the land. Back at the barn there will be a sawmill demonstration, a display of old tools, vintage equipment and a chance to plant your own tree to take home. Be sure to sign your name on the wall as you tour the barn.DOWSING:DOWSING: Local professional dowser, Bruce Irwin will teach interested “Woods Walkers” to receive basic dowsing response using a forked stick (and other dowsing tools) over sub-surface water veins located on the property; just bring your “sensitive self”. The Artisan Market Handmade cold process soaps: Laurie West of “Empty Nest Suddrome” has quite a following for her soaps that appear more like fancy decorated cakes than soap. Made of the purest ingerdiants and carfully tested, her line includes body butter, body butter sugar scrubs, lotion bars, lip balm, bath balms, shampoo bars, Anti-Aging Face Elixir and Beard/Hair Oil with Hyaluronic Acid. Forest Floor Art by Toni Varnum: Three dimentional artifacts created from nature’s treasures found on the “forest floor”. These one of a kind pieces in their unique frames would add a touch of Adirondack elegance to any home. Author, Perky Granger, founder of the St. George Island Writers’ Retreats for Women, will be here with her YA novels Adirondack Gold, its sequel, A Summer of Strangers and the non-fiction Shared Stories from Daughters of Alzheimer’s, and can chat about a new work in progress. Kids may join a reading circle to hear and tell stories.Wood worker, John Los is back. Well known for his Windsor Chairs and famous for his spoon carving demonstrations that are both informative and entertaining John also has a fine line of rolling pins, bowls, stools and breadboards. You will learn some history of the tools he works with and why particular woods are his choice. Before you leave be sure to try out his chairs, not only are they elegant in appearance they offer a comfort that is hard to beat. Hand Quilted items:Avis Russell of the Thurman Quilters Club has won many awards for her fine craftsmanship. She will have a selection of quilted runners, placemats, pot holders, crib quilts, totes and cross body bags, that include a choice of colors and sizes. She rarely sits without her hands being busy so check and see what she is working on, getting ready for the holiday season at the Quilt Show this fall.Sue Shepler hand sewn items including ornaments from repurposed quilts Cooperative Extension’s master gardener, Elli Muller: Have a gardening question? Ask Elli, she will have tips for starting seeds and transplanting, companion planting along with composting and what native plants are good to use instead of invasives. Do your kids have a science project that Elli can help with??? Questions about raised beds and container gardening, recovery of ice damaged trees, insects and disease…??? Ask her! Pyrography: James Martin will be working on his latest wood burning project with a variety of his finished work to view. Check out his attention to detail and design both here and in instagram, “pi_rho_designs”. Hand fashioned greeting cards by Gail Seaman of “Clendon Brook Creations” with demos and hands-on activities (embossing folders, embossing with powder and heat, hot foil embossing, flower making and shaping die cutting and ink stamping). These are not simple greeting cards but 3 demential works of art that are sometimes purchased to be framed rather than mailed. Pottery: Artist, Diane Cubit of the Creekside Potter (https://dcubit.wixsite.com/abenakiartist) “showcases her Abenaki heritage in the way of surface decoration. Her original designs and illustrations are heavily influenced by the flora and fauna unique to the Adirondack mountains and it’s waterways.” For the Woods Walk and Artisan Market Diane will be featuring designs of pinecones, acorns, ferns and mushrooms. Live edge lumber and artifacts: signs and shelves crafted into one of a kind tier shelves, along with a large variety of live edge lumber for your own designs. Paper Beads and Paper bead Jewelry: A selection of jewelry all crafted from paper including Adirondack maps, junk mail, wall paper and beer and wine labels. Make your own beads and then a bracelet. And for a special gift bring a wedding invitation for a Keepsake order (buy one get one for ½ price). Vintage items collected and offered by Nancy Hutchins LUNCH available from Tavern 16 of Stony Creek.
2019 Hearts for the Arts Dinner and Silent Auction, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Lake George Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St. Route 9, Lake George. We are delighted to announce that the Adirondack Folk School will be hosting its 10th Annual Hearts for the Arts Dinner and Silent Auction!! The school hasn’t reached its tenth anniversary yet, but the event has!! Hearts for the Arts was the fund-raising kick-off before the school opened, and it is still going strong! We sincerely hope you will join us this year for a trip down memory lane, some good fun, “oldies and goldies” from Jukebox Jim, the BEST silent auction in the Adirondacks (we have already received some fabulous contributions!!!) and of course a delicious dinner. This year we are delighted to be honoring Mr. Gene Merlino, Town Supervisor of Lake Luzerne, as our Mandle Family Patron of the Arts recipient. Gene has been a steadfast supporter of the Folk School, and we hope all who know him and the good work he does will join us in honoring him on this night.Please call the school at (518) 696-2400 to reserve your seat and to choose your dinner entrée: Beef Medallions, Chicken Piccata, Glazed Broiled Salmon or Cheese Tortellini Primavera. The party will be at the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort and we hear that the new chef will delight, from the cocktail hour (cash bar) to the sit-down dinner. All dinners include house salad, rolls, coffee, tea and cheesecake with a strawberry drizzle for dessert! Entrees are served with a selection of vegetables, roasted potatoes or rice pilaf. The Silent Auction will remain open all evening. Attire is business casual. If you have an item crafted by your talent or representative of your business that you would like to donate to the auction, please let us know!! We would be delighted and grateful!!DATE: Saturday June 1, 2019 TIME: 5:30 — 9:30 pm WHERE: Lake George Holiday Inn Resort 2223 Canada Street Route 9 Lake George, NY 12845COST: $65 for members and $75 for not-yet membersRESERVATIONS: Required by May 26, 2019 (518) 696-2400
workshop
Create Your Own Marshmallow Roaster with Steve Gurzler. No. 1350-0601. 1 day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Great for roasting marshmallows or even flipping your steak on the grill, the process of making these roasters is also a great way to learn the basics of blacksmithing. In this class you will learn how to build a fire in the forge, heat metal, twist, cut and bend while using the tools of the blacksmith. This class is open to all wanting to try their hands at blacksmithing and have some fun! Parents must accompany their children.NOTE: Hard shoes and long pants are required for student’s safety
Fancy Bushel Basket with Dona Nazarenko. No. 1439-0601, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. This practical and functional large round basket has a wood hoop for a rim and wood feet. The base is twined with round reed, has flat spokes and the placement of weavers make this a fun attractive project. This basket is recommended for advanced intermediate weavers looking for a challenge.
Harp Making with Larry Benjamin. No. 1461-0601. 2 days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Come build a Paraguan harp. This harp is characterized by a large soundbox with a rounded base, very light weight, closely-spaced light tension strings (usually nylon), a relatively flat harmonic curve, and with the strings running up through the center of the neck, which are tuned with gear-style tuners (like a guitar). Almost all harps of this style are played with the fingernails, in very rhythmically intricate music. This is the national instrument of Paraguay, and is commonly found throughout South America, Central America and in parts of Mexico. Students will be using tools from the past and today, to fashion an instrument that will last a lifetime. After this class you may even want to learn to play your beautiful new harp!
8-Hour pre-assignment training course for security guards
, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This is an 8-hour course required by New York State as the first step in obtaining a security guard license from the New York State Department of State. The course provides the student with a general overview of the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control and ethics and conduct.To register, please call 518-580-2450.Please bring a government-issued photo I.D. and $80 cash payment.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Sunday
music
Champlain Valley Chorale Spring Concert, 3-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. The Champlain Valley Chorale will present its spring concert “Other Worlds.” The public is cordially invited to attend this admission free concert presentation.
social
All you can eat breakfast buffet and omelet station, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Waterford Knights of Columbus, 76 Grace St., Waterford. Our buffet featuring our famous omelet station, eggs cooked to order, pancakes (plain and blueberry), French toast, sausage, bacon, home fries, toast, pastries, coffee, tea, orange and apple juices, hot chocolate.Take a chance to win the 50/50 drawing. Each paid breakfast ticket also enters you in a chance to win a free breakfast at a later date. Call at 518-237-9330. $8 adult, $4 children. Children under age 4 free.
workshop
Silk Painting: Scarves with Nan Travers. #1500-0602. 1 day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School , 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Painting silk is an exciting and magical process. First silk is stretched on a frame and then dyes are applied using paint brushes and other techniques. The colors develop right before your eyes along the beautiful surface of the silk. You will learn different application techniques, first with a sampler and then with scarves and/or fabric. Students will be mixing their colors from the primary colors and black and will complete the process by steam setting the dyes. All work is done on silk provided by the instructor and each student will make two scarves.NOTE: Additional scarves will be available at an extra cost for those who would like to make more than two.
Slavery and Dutch-Palatine Farmers: How Did Middle Class Farmers in Revolutionary War New York Interact with Slavery?, 1-4 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. Usually considered a southern issue, slavery played a surprising role in colonial and revolutionary era New York. Presenter Travis Bowman will examine how slavery evolved in New York under Dutch, British, and American systems of government and how the institution was utilized at a local and personal level among Palatine immigrants and their descendants in the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys.Travis M. Bowman is the Senior Curator of the New York State Bureau of Historic Sites, where he is responsible for the research, care, and exhibition of the collections at New York State’s historic sites and parks.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Monday
Music
Champlain Valley Chorale to Resume Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. CHORALE RESUMES REHEARSALS. The Champlain Valley Chorale announcesresumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7:00 P.M. in Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church,Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, beginning February 19, 2019, and continuing to the concert presentations. New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For further information, please contact Bob Elling at 585-2173.
Exhibit
UHV Watercolor Society Exhibit, Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St, Glens Falls. The annual June 2019 UHV Watercolor Society exhibit of their paintings will be held from June 3 until June 29. Reception at the library June 20 — 7 p.m.
workshop
Breastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Learn the art of breastfeeding with our international board certified lactation consultant, Kelly Duheme. We will discuss techniques and positions, how to read your baby’s hunger cues, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days and how your baby’s feeding needs may change over time. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare your family for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Tuesday
for the kids
Story Time, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. A variety of books, songs and finger plays. Infant to 7 years with parent or caregiver.
workshop
Nuts & Bolts of Preventing Diabetes, 5-7 p.m., Saratoga Public Library, 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs. Have you been told you’re at risk for diabetes? Do you have an immediate family member with diabetes? Do you weigh more than you should? If so, you may be at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. Join a Registered Dietitian from Saratoga Hospital for an informal, informative program to learn what steps you can take today to prevent the development of diabetes.Advance registration is required. Please call 518-886-5121 for more information.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Wednesday
music
Golden Era Recorded Music Project, 7-8 p.m., AUDIO & ART, 21 Thomson Avenue, Glens Falls. Golden Era Recorded Music project is a weekly one hour presentation of music from 1948 to 1988 on rare and out-of-print vinyl LP records. Each one-hour session is devoted to a specific musical theme from the entire history of music world-wide: European Classical, American Pop, Jazz, West African Drumming, Balinese Gamelon, Caribbean Steel Drum, 20th Century Avant Garde, etc. Individual artists are featured. Call 518-792-5633 or salstrasser@verizon.net for each Wednesday schedule of music. For the title of each Wednesday’s musical presentation, please go to the “NEWS BLOG” at fibhornspeakers.com.
The Stony Creek Band, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. The Little Theater on the Farm presents the ever popular Stony Creek Band. For more than 40 years, the Stony Creek Band has been one of the most enduringly popular musical groups in the northeastern United States. The Stony Creek Band has thrilled generations of fans with its high energy blend of rock, folk, country and bluegrass . Members are John Strong, a folksinger/guitarist from the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania and Hank Soto, a guitarist and songwriter from the Bavarian Alps of Germany producer/ singer /songwriter Dave Maswick on bass, blues hall of fame member Mike Lomaestro on drums, and noted bluegrass mandolin virtuoso Fred Lantz. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+) ,$7. Check out the Stony Creek Band here: www.stonycreekband.com/. Refreshments and 50/50, baked goods raffle available. For details and links to musicians visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave, Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
for the kids
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Donation suggested.
workshop
Pine Needle Basket with Linda Scherz. No. 1349-0605. 1 day., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., ADIRONDACK FOLK school, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Seasoned basket weavers or those new to the craft will enjoy this class on learning a new technique using different natural materials. Everyone will have a bundle of green dried pine needles and will learn a basic stitch, gauge and how to create and shape their basket. Students will begin their basket by selecting a stone which will then be stitched with a complimentary waxed linen thread around pine needles. Those who wish to continue stitching after class will have a larger basket.
The Cannabis Plant From An Herbalist Perspective, 6-8 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. Lise Fuller of Adirondack Herbals will present a workshop on “The Cannabis Plant: From An Herbalist Perspective” at The Caldwell-Lake George Library at 6 p.m. on June 5th. Some of the topics Ms. Fuller will discuss are the different types of plant species and cultivars, botany of the plant, constituents of the cannabis plants and how they are used; New York State Laws on Medical Marijuana, and information on the use of cbd oil for animals and humans, including plant preparations and proper dosages. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated. For further information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
