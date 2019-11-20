Thursday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Social
All you can eat Backyard BBQ + Karaoke, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. All you can eat Backyard BBQ every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Adults $15.95, Kids under 10 $7.95. Karaoke Party from 9-11 a.m. $3 Bud Light drafts, $4 Green Tea shots, $5 Draft Beer and wine!
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Free Thanksgiving Meal, 12-3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls. It will be a delicious, completely homemade meal with all the trimmings including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, veggies and a dinner roll! Also, an assortment of beverages and yummy desserts! There will be entertainment provided in the main dining room as well as in our hospitality room for those waiting for a table. Reservations are not needed! We also have transportation available for those that need it in the Queensbury/Glens Falls/Hudson Falls/South Glens Falls area. Delivery requests are also being taken anytime from now until the day of (until around 2:30 p.m. or so). Please contact Meg if you have any questions, want to make a donation or volunteer, or if you need a ride to our meal or a delivery to your home, call 518-232-8896 or via email at hometownthanksgiving@gmail.com. We hope to see you there!
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! The Toastmasters encourage you to arrive around 6:45 p.m. so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org. Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
LARAC Holiday Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC Holiday Shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. with items from over 70 local artists. LARAC’s Holiday Shop is the perfect place to find the best holiday gifts! Open Nov. 15—Dec. 24.
Neshobe Pie Gobbler Fun Run & Walk, 8-11 a.m., Neshobe Golf Club, 224 Town Farm Road, Brandon. Neshobe Pie Gobbler Fun Run & Walk at Neshobe Golf Club, 224 Town Farm Road, Brandon, VT invite you to create a new Thanksgiving morning tradition! From 8-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 run, walk, stroll with a chance to win your Thanksgiving Day pie! Every 10th finisher receives a freshly made pie, plus the winning male and female. The distance is approximately 3 miles over hill and dale at Neshobe Golf Course. This is a rain, snow or shine event. No refunds. Proceeds benefit Brandon Recreation Department.
Thanksgiving Day Buffet, 1-7 p.m., Surfside On Lake George In The Village, 400 Canada St, Lake George. Thanksgiving Day Buffet is celebrating our first Thanksgiving Day Buffet. Please join us as we will have all of the delicious standards as well as some curated dishes by our Chef Jonathan Studley. This is a meal you won't want to miss! Make your dining experience a little bit more personal by purchasing your table with its own turkey! This unique service will keep that family tradition going without spending hours cooking or cleaning it yourself! See photo for more details and the menu. Reservations are required.
Friday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region exhibition continues. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Art Opening Reception, 5:10-8 p.m., Ballard Road Art Studio Gallery, 6 Ballard Road, Wilton. Please Join Ballard Road Art Studio Gallery, Wilton, in Light refreshments and the good conversation on Gallery Opening Reception. Sculpture, Paintings, Jewelry made in house. Phone us at 518-587-8706, http://www.ballardroadgallery.com or http://www.michellevara.com.
Comedy After Dark at the Park — Headliner Chloé Hilliard, The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Comedy After Dark at the Park — Headliner Chloé Hilliard is a larger than life comedian. Well, that's because she's 6'1″ and rocks a killer afro. Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in a large Hasidic Jewish neighborhood, Chloé has spun her unique experiences into side splitting laughs. Once you know how to tell a story you're set for life. As a journalist-turn-comedian, Chloé Hilliard is entertaining the masses with her wit and ability to find the humor in everything. She made her national TV debut on NBC's smash hit "Last Comic Standing" and has since appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," AXSTV's "Gotham Comedy Live," Comedy Central's "The Nightly Show," Tru TV's "Almost Genius" and MTV's "Acting Out." The show includes a feature act, a host, and a guest comedian to make up nearly 2 hours of comedy entertainment, complete with a cash bar! Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show. Lineup subject to change. This show contains mature content. General admission is $22.
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Docent tours at the Hyde from 1 and 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Exhibition continues. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. BINGO Every Friday until the end of 2019 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Black Friday Weekend at Adirondack Winery, Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Black Friday Weekend at Adirondack Winery open all Black Friday Weekend from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30 for you to take a break from shopping, catch up with family and friends over a wine tasting and the tasting room will have some special deals of their own! Go to www.adirondackwinery.com/events to stay up to date on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials and adkwinery.com/innercircle so you don't miss a single deal!
Happy Hour + The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7-9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls . Let Loose Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. at the bar $2 off draft beer and wine. The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 6-9 p.m. (dinner show) and a party set at 9:30 p.m. at the Downtown Social.
Huge Barn Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Linda Hermans the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Nov. 29, 30, and Dec. 1, Little Theater on the Farm's Huge Barn Sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bag sale after 2 p.m. Saturday and all day Sunday). All proceeds go to benefit the non-profit theater. For details visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
For the kids
Zumba for Kids!, 2-3:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children's Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Zumba for Kids! Two sessions of Zumba fun on Friday, Nov. 29, 2-2:30 p.m. for children ages 7 to 10 years; 3 to 3:30 p.m. for children ages 4 to 6 years. Sign-up is required, register on-line at www.crandalllibrary.org. The program will be held in the Community Room. Participants should bring a water bottle and need to wear sneakers and loose clothing.
Saturday
Music
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region exhibition continues. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call (518) 584-9094.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Exhibition continues. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Social
Bolton Landing Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bolton Landing Holiday Open House, 4941 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. Bolton Landing Holiday Open House invites you to enjoy holiday shopping in a small town where each business is family owned and operated! Bolton Landing shops and restaurants will kick off the holiday season with two open house weekends. Local merchants and restaurants will join with American Express to celebrate the Shop Small Movement on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30. The celebration will continue with a second Bolton Landing merchant open house on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. Avoid the crowds and spend the day in Bolton Landing shopping for unique holiday gifts, enjoy lunch or dinner at one of our fabulous restaurants. Shop and dine local! For more information contact the Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce (518) 644-3831 or Serendipity Boutique (518) 644-2120.
Holiday Market & Tree Lighting @ the Canal Street Market Place, 1-6:30 p.m., Canal Street Marketplace, Canal Street, Fort Edward. Holiday Market and Tree Lighting You are invited to the 3rd Annual Holiday Craft Fair and Annual Community Tree Lighting at the Canal Street Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be over 12 craft vendors, snacks, and something warm and delicious served up at the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fort Edward Fire Department. The craft fair is from 1-5 p.m. and the Annual Community Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m. The Fort Edward Free Library will have a free child's holiday activity to make and take, allowing parents time to browse or buy at the Holiday Craft Fair. Contact the Canal Street Marketplace for any needed information.
Small Business Saturday at LARAC, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Small Business Saturday at LARAC come and shop from over 70 local artists at LARAC! All purchases receive a 10% discount and LARAC Members will receive a 15% discount.
Storytelling Tellebration, 7-9 p.m., Battenkill Books, 15 East Main St., Cambridge. Storytelling Tellebration Professional and homegrown storytellers will celebrate Battenkill Book's 35th anniversary with a show on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the bookstore. Locals David Bayne, Jack Boggan, Kelvin Keraga, Jay Kerr and Margaret Waterson will join others to tell stories on the theme of "Mountains." Come hear stories of adventure, personal challenge, and a folk tale or two. This free program (refreshments included) is sponsored by the Battenkill Storytellers and Story Circle of the Capital District, and is hosted by Battenkill Books.
44th Saratoga Holiday Craft Marketplace, Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. 44th Saratoga Holiday Craft Marketplace be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 140 artisans will display and sell their handmade items at the Saratoga Springs City Center. How fitting these individual crafters are exhibiting on "Small Business Saturday" in a small city known for its unique boutiques and shops. Some of the handmade items for sale are home and holiday decor, blown and etched glass, fiber art, pottery, woodworking, food delicacies, photography, fashion wear, jewelry, repurposed//recycled items, and so many more unique and unusual items. Open the holiday season in Saratoga Springs while 100% of your admission fee benefits the mission of the Saratoga Center for the Family in its quest to prevent and cure child abuse, trauma and neglect.
Workshop
Wreath Making Program, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Wreath Making Program you are invited you to join us from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Are you looking for a perfect wreath for your chimney or front door? Perhaps you just want to get together with some friends and work on an awesome craft project? Come to Moreau and join Jean, a friend's member, while she teaches you, assists you and creates some of her own beautiful creations. Spaces are very limited so please sign up in advance, call 518-793-0511 for a reservation. $20 per person.
Trim the Tree at The Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Please join us as we get into the holiday spirit and spread some Christmas Cheer.
For the kids
Breakfast with Santa, 8:30-11:30 a.m., St. Michael the Archangel, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by Rosary Altar Society. Join us in the Parish Hall. We will be serving pancakes, bacon, eggs, cereal, muffins and beverages including gluten-free options. Activities include letters to Santa, North Pole Mailbox, crafts for kids, games and photos with Santa including a free framed photo! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 8 and up, and children up to age 7, free. Reservations Preferred. Call 518-793-5835. Tickets will also be available at the door.
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children's Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). New Time! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Sunday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region exhibition continues. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Pay as you Wish: December at The Hyde Collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Pay as you Wish. There's no place like The Hyde Collection for the holidays! Throughout December, historic Hyde House is elegantly decorated with greenery and white lights for the holiday season. Better yet, the Museum offers its annual Pay as you Wish program. Attend free of charge, offer feedback about your experience and, if you so choose, make a donation to support The Hyde's exhibitions and programming. New this year is an expanded holiday shop with books, ornaments, and specialty gifts. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday's and National Holidays. In the event of winter weather, The Hyde Collection will post the closing on local TV stations with the school closings, our website, and Facebook. Our location is 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Exhibition continues. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Monday
Workshop
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.No registration required. For information on upcoming topics, please visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com.
Breastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Learn the art of breastfeeding with our international board certified lactation consultant, Kelly Duheme. We will discuss techniques and positions, how to read your baby's hunger cues, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days and how your baby's feeding needs may change over time. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare your family for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Family Dynamics and Caregiving, 10-11:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Family Dynamics and Caregiving workshop will discuss the the impact of family dynamics and caregiving for someone with a memory loss related disorder such an Alzhieimer's Disease and other dementia. All attendees will receive free resources and a book of their choice. Workshop to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
Tuesday
Social
Giving Tuesday, 5-9 p.m., Brook Tavern, 139 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs . Giving Tuesday Join the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation from 5–9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at The Brook Tavern, 139 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs. For one night only 20% of all food and drink purchases as well as 100% of pours from a specialty keg will be donated back to the Foundation! Giving Tuesday is a national day of giving and we need your help to make this day a success! Can't come to The Brook Tavern? Donate to the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation online or by phone at (518) 587-5030.
Ridge Run Hike, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Ridge Run Hike is a moderate hike is about 3.5+ miles round trip. The hike up to the ridge is a bit steep for about a mile but then the ridge is rather flat. This is a nice hike that also takes us past the overlook of Moreau Lake. If we are lucky enough, we may get a chance to see some wildlife. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. The rating for this hike is moderate.
Taco + Trivia Tuesday, Downtown Social, 190 Glen St, Glens Falls. $3 TACOS and $6 MARGARITAS ALL DAY! Does it really get any better?! (no, oh wait, it does ;) Live Trivia starting at 7 p.m.! See you there!
Taste of the Tri-Lakes & Rotary Memory Tree Lighting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Downtown Chestertown, 6359 State Route 9, Brant Lake. Taste of the Tri-Lakes and Rotary Memory Tree Lighting brings in the season with family and friends at the annual Taste of the Tri-Lakes and Rotary Memory Tree Lighting in Chestertown! Dress warm and sample dishes from area restaurants while listening to (or joining in on!) holiday caroling, cook some s'mores on an open bonfire, take a horse drawn carriage ride around town (weather permitting) and watch the lighting of the Rotary Memory Tree, honoring the thoughts and memories of those who have shaped our lives. This year's tree is in honor of Joe Turcotte and Bob Chase, area men who will be greatly missed in our community. Whether it's a friend, a family member, a teacher, a boss or associate, a coach, a member of the clergy or even a stranger, our lives have been graced by those who made a real difference. Perhaps no longer with us, maybe some distance away or still an active relationship, please take the time to remember those important connections by lighting a light on the Memory Tree in their name(s).Area restaurants will be serving up soups, stews, chilies, pizza and some great deserts, local scout troops will supervise the bonfires and s'mores and it's a great way to get in the mood for the upcoming holidays! Tickets for the Taste of the Tri-Lakes will be for sale on site for $1 each, and you can purchase a 'bulb' in advance for $5 from members of the Chestertown Rotary. Event is being held in the center of town at 6354 State Rte 8, Chestertown, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
For the kids
New! for the Kids — Read to Hennessy!, 4-5 p.m., Children's Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. New! for the Kids read to Hennessy our new reading therapy dog, from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sign up at the Children's desk of Crandall Public Library or call at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 for your time to read to Hennessy!
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Hudson Falls Free Library: Join us every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5, siblings welcome. Drop in, no sign up required.
Workshop
Author Lecture, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. Author Lecture Kate White, award-winning New York Times bestselling author of 13 novels of suspense and five psychological thrillers will speak at Caldwell-Lake George Library on Dec. 3 at 6:30 pm. Kate will discuss her newest book, Such a Perfect Wife, which received a starred review and pick of the month by Library Journal. As a Glens Falls native, Kate vividly writes about our region. Such a Perfect Wife is set in Lake George where the main character, a true crime reporter, works with a Post-Star journalist to investigate a mysterious disappearance. For fourteen years Kate served as the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine until 2012 when she left her job to concentrate full time on being an author and speaker. Kate is also the editor of the acclaimed Mystery Writers of America Cookbook, a collection of recipes from the field's top-selling authors. In addition to writing mysteries and thrillers, Kate is the author of several best-selling career books. This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Preregistration is required by Dec. 2. For further information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Prenatal Yoga: Holiday Special!, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In order to accommodate busy holiday schedules, Saratoga Hospital is excited to offer this seasonal four-session series of Prenatal Yoga! The class will take place over four evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In four 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes.
Wednesday
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artful Afternoons: An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. We will begin by examining a work from the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region exhibition continues through Dec. 4. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free for Seniors ages 60 and older. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Hyde Night: Candlelight, 6-8 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Hyde Night: Candlelight to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18. Candlelight tours return for the holidays, with new themes and artworks to explore. Tour Hyde House by candlelight (LED, that is) and learn about the Museum's permanent collection artworks and their connection to the traditions of gift giving and textiles of the season. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Exhibition continues. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Social
Holiday Pajama Storytime, 6-7 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. Holiday Pajama Storytime The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host their Annual Holiday Pajama Storytime at 336 Canada St., on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Gather around the fireplace for some holiday stories and a make-and-take art project inspired by the season. Enjoy a snack and refreshments while awaiting a surprise visitor! Wear your PJ's and bring a stuffed friend to cuddle with. Recommended for children ages 3-10. This event is free but reservations are recommended. Register before Dec. 3 by contacting the library @ 518-668-2528.
Holmes for the Holidays, 6:30-8 p.m., Crandall Public Library -Community Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Holmes for the Holidays the Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, the only Sherlock Holmes story to take place at Christmas, is presented. This charming story takes place against a backdrop of a traditional English Christmas and features what Holmes calls, 'a most unimpeachable Christmas goose', along with a hat that provides clues that only the genius of Sherlock Holmes can analyze.The story was written in 1892 and provides a detailed view of Victorian London. Rachel and Rebecca (Stories Glorious) provide an introduction to the story and entertain questions and comments afterwards.
LARAC Holiday Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC Holiday Shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with items from over 70 local artists. LARAC's Holiday Shop is the perfect place to find the best holiday gifts! Open Nov. 15 - Dec. 24.
Mud Pond Hike, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Mud Pond Hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is relatively easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event. The rating for this hike is beginner.
Pay as you Wish: December at The Hyde Collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Pay as you WishThere's no place like The Hyde Collection for the holidays! Throughout December, historic Hyde House is elegantly decorated with greenery and white lights for the holiday season. Better yet, the Museum offers its annual Pay as you Wish program. Attend free of charge, offer feedback about your experience and, if you so choose, make a donation to support The Hyde's exhibitions and programming. New this year is an expanded holiday shop with books, ornaments, and specialty gifts. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday's and National Holidays. In the event of winter weather, The Hyde Collection will post the closing on local TV stations with the school closings, our website, and Facebook. Our location is 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.
1/2 Priced Supper entrees + PlayStation Game Night, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. PlayStation Game Night — Join us every Wednesday for Karaoke, Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Corn Hole, Flip Cup and more! From 8-11 p.m. $3 Bud Light drafts, $4 green tea shots, $5 draft beer and wine. Supper entrees 1/2 price from 5-9 p.m.
Workshop
Grief Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Grief Support Group time alone does not heal all wounds, grief needs to be expressed and witnessed to become manageable. This adult-only group to be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, provides a safe, private place to talk about the loss of a loved one without judgment, without fear of being a burden. Join us and find comfort in knowing you are not alone. Registration is requested. For more information, please call Jean Malone, LMHC, at 518-886-5210. This group is sponsored by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.
Health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Children's Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Join us for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby! Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.For infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children's Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
