Thursday
for the kids
Children’s Art Workshops, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. This July, The Hyde Collection will offer a series of children’s workshops that explore specific art-making processes and techniques inspired by the creativity of featured artist John Sloan. July 30 — Aug. 1 Children’s Art Workshop: Sculpture and Collage. Multi-day pricing: $45 for members; $60 for non-members. Single-day pricing: $20 for members; $25 for non-members. Ages 5 to 8 attend mornings, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ages 9 to 12 attend afternoons, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Free Summer Programs, 10:45 a.m.-4 p.m., McIntyre Park, Fort Edward. AMORAK Youth is a nonprofit organization providing free curricular and creative opportunities to children and teens in Washington County and the surrounding areas. AMORAK Youth designs programs and works with existing programs involving music and vocal lessons, dance classes, literature, science, outdoor recreation and more. Our mission is to provide a positive and nourishing atmosphere for the youth of our communities to develop, learn and flourish. Participation in any of our programs is free and available to children and teens between the ages of 3 and 19 years old.This summer we are offering programs featuring hiking, mountain biking and kayaking, out door drumming, hulahooping and dance classes, the Kindness Klub for children’s literature, activity and creative play, one on one music lessons of choice and scientists study a stream.
Wear In The World Workshop, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in August for a textile craft! Each week will feature a different textile workshop, including making our own bookmarks, tie-dye t-shirts, pillows, and more! These programs are appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and are free with admission. Please visit our website and social media for an up to date schedule of crafts.
Summer Comic Book Club for kids!, 2:30-4 p.m., Freakopolis Geekery Inc., 120 Main Street, Whitehall. Girls and boys are invited to participate in our newest Comic Book Club for students in grades 3-5. This summer club members will have the opportunity to walk through Historic Whitehall with “Little Squatch”, to learn about Whitehall’s history, comics and participate in making their own comic book with other members of the Comic Book Club.Meetings will be held at the Freakopolis Geekery at 120 Main Street. There is a $10.00 membership fee. We will provide activities and discussions on a variety of historic Whitehall places and comic books. We will meet on Thursdays 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (or so) until Aug. 8th. This program is being co-sponsored by the Hope After School program, a division of Revive Whitehall.
Space Craft: Galaxy Tote!, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Space Craft! Galaxy Tote choose between Aug. 1 and 15, both at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Come get inspired! We will be decorating tote bags with a galaxy motif in this free program for adults! Register online at http://crandall.evanced.info/signup/List?kw=space+craft&nd=45 Part of A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program. Registration is required. There are 16 spots each day. There is no guarantee of a spot for the event; they are first come, first serve. There is a waiting list available after all spots are taken. Due to the popularity of these events please provide 24 hour notice if you will not attend so that we can contact those on the waiting list.
Story Time!, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street , Hudson Falls. Join us for interactive stories and songs with our Children’s Program Coordinator Ms. Emily! Drop in. No need to sign up in advance. Ages 4 to 6 as well as siblings are welcome.
Afternoon Arts and Crafts, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Join us for various art and craft projects every week at 3:30! This week we are making keychains. These will look perfect on your new back to school backpack!
Music and arts
From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space Wood Gallery. The Ashcan School painter John Sloan (1871–1951) was preoccupied with the New York City rooftop perhaps more than any other American artist in the first half of the twentieth century. This setting factors in some of his most iconic and celebrated works, many of which focus on immigrant and working-class subjects. This loan exhibition offers an in-depth examination of Sloan’s decades-long fascination with the life of the urban rooftop with nearly thirty of his paintings, prints, and drawings and an additional thirty works from more than a dozen notable contemporaries, including William Glackens, Reginald Marsh, Walter Rosenblum, Weegee, and George Ault. From the Rooftops, which is organized by the Palmer Museum of Art of The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, is accompanied by a publication. Sponsored by Steven and Stephanie Wasser, Brown and Fitzgerald, P.C., and David C. Howson.
Show 5: Pigment, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show is open through Aug 7. Free and Open to the Public. Artists: Leah McCloskey, James Rodewald, Jacquiline Touba, and Alex Waters.
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Beyond Baroque, 2-4 p.m., Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs. Leopold Stokowski, known for his long association with The Philadelphia Orchestra, was a cultural pioneer, bringing the latest in art and music to Philadelphia in the early 1900s and presenting it in bold, new ways — most notably his incredible interpretations of famous baroque works.This robust program features Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D, which has become a vastly popular piece, especially in the horror genre, and has been prevalent in pop culture since well before the sound film era. Although it has been a revered work in the classical cannon for more than a century, Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D saw renewed popularity from an arrangement by Stokowski and The Philadelphia Orchestra used in the 1940 animated film Fantasia.
The Manchurian Candidate, Seagle Music Colony, 999 Charley Hill Road, Schroon Lake. By Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell — July 31, Aug. 1 and 3 at 8 p.m., Aug. 2 at 2 p.m.Decorated Korean war veteran Sergeant Raymond Shaw is brainwashed into becoming a KGB assassin in an elaborate plot to overthrow the US Government. Will his former fellow soldier be able to break through and stop him in time? A political thriller based on the 1959 novel by Richard Condon, this opera is the highly anticipated second collaboration by Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell, the team behind the Pulitzer-winning Silent Night.Sung in English with projected English supertitlesPre-show lecture — 1 hour prior to curtain.
Workshop
Caregiver Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In this monthly support group, facilitated by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, we will:Address issues of self-care and how to practice it while caring for someone else; identify sources of stress and learn skills to cope and take action to reduce that stress; explore ways to feel healthier, including practical solutions for constructive communication; discover how to clarify your needs and meet them without feeling guilt, anger or resentment.Pre-registration is requested. Please call 413-992-7012.This support group is funded by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury . 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury . 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
social
Knee High Naturalist, 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This class is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
Friday
Workshop
Paddle Making with Caleb Davis. #1333-0802. 1 day., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. Come and create a traditionally-shaped cherry paddle (a classic canoe paddle, a native double kayak/sit in the bottom canoe paddle, OR a stand-up paddle-SUP) using only hand tools. After some history and an explanation of the shapes, you will pick your blank and get started! The process will be demonstrated from beginning to end to ensure that you come away with a perfect paddle. Two different adult sizes will be available for all paddles. For further details on the paddles you will be making, refer to the instructor’s website at www.tremolopaddles.wcha.org. This one-day class will give you a sense of accomplishment as you complete a paddle that will accompany you on the water. NOTE: Students will need to contact AFS at the time of registration and tell which type of paddle they wish to make. All materials are provided. Material fees are included in the price of tuition. Due to time constraints students are encouraged to bring their own lunch.
Folk Art Cat Painting with Carol Maher. #1444-0802. 1 day., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. The impulse to decorate our homes with colorful images is strong. The settlers brought with them only the barest necessities. Since fine art was not available, they often made their own! Those primitive paintings, carvings and decorated household items are now highly prized mementos of earlier times. As a tribute to the untrained painters of long-ago, students will create this painting of “Skeezix,” using acrylic paints on canvas board.
social
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play.Free, but donation suggested.
Family Friday—Plein Air Pop-Up, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls . Meet the education team outside on the Museum grounds to learn how to create an “en plein air” artwork. Each week, a different technique will be explored in preparation for the Plein Air Festival on Aug. 7 to 11. Activity will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.Free with chaperone; admission rates apply when visiting the galleries and Museum.
Friday Wine Cocktails at the Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Suite 2, Bolton Landing. Join Adirondack Winery every Friday during July and August for a special flight of wine cocktails made by our resident mixologist! The cocktails will feature your favorite Adirondack Winery wines mixed up with fresh fruit, juices, spices and more! You’ve never tried a wine cocktail like this! Plus, Bolton Landing is the place to be in the summer in months! If you’re headed to Bolton or Lake George for the weekend, swing by our Bolton Landing Tasting Room to kick off the weekend off right! Plus, you can stock up on wine for the weekend (or on your way back home!) Flights of three wine cocktails are just $5 — and free for Club Members! Learn more about this and other upcoming events at Adirondack Winery at adkwinery.com/events
Marking Memories, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Once a month, in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A Museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art and an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication.RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.Free.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. Free, but donations welcome.
Moreau Kayak Trip, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Summer is here, come learn kayaking with us! This wonderful summer time paddle is a wonderful way to learn a new fun way to spend time outside. The Park Naturalist will lead this beginner’s paddle around the lake pointing out signs of spring and other wonderful sights that are more enjoyable from an up-close perspective given by a kayak. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. If you need to rent it will be $15.
Saturday
music
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
Marty Wendell and his Tour Band, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm presents Rockabilly Hall of Fame Member and Sun Records recording Artist Marty Wendell and his Tour Band. In 2014, Marty celebrated his 50th year of making music and received a Lifetime Achievement Award. He has recently released a new album, “Rock & Roll Days”. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. Refreshments and 50/50, baked goods raffle available. For details visit www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
workshops
8-Hour pre-assignment training course for security guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This is an 8-hour course required by New York State as the first step in obtaining a security guard license from the New York State Department of State. The course provides the student with a general overview of the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control and ethics and conduct.To register, please call 518-580-2450.Please bring a government-issued photo I.D. and $80 cash payment.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Sketching the Flora and Fauna of the ADKs with Elaine Katz. #1493-0803. 1/2 day., 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. This outdoor drawing class will be all about SEEING! Students will have the opportunity to learn various drawing and sketching techniques while closely examining the natural beauty of Lake Luzerne.
Creating Carousel/Star Books with Elaine Katz. #1492-0803. 1+1/2 days. Saturday 1pm-5pm. Sunday 9am-4pm., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. Come learn how to create a beautiful 3D Carousel book. Carousel books are also known as star books because when they are opened all the way, they resemble stars. Each page is its own 3D scene. In this class, students will learn how to construct the basic pages of a Carousel book and experiment with creating different scenes.
Forging a Chef’s Knife with Matthew Parkinson. #1342-0803. 2 days. August 3&4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. This class is taught by renowned instructor and the very first winner of History Channel’s Forged in Fire, Matthew Parkinson. The chef’s knife is the most used knife in almost any home. These iconic knives help to create meals for family and loved ones. Well-made kitchen knives can last a lifetime and this class will give you the opportunity to create one of your very own. In this two-day class students will make their own chef’s knife from high carbon steel. All aspects of bladesmithing will be covered, from forging the blade to shaping, then heat treating, grinding and polishing, making and fitting a wooden handle and finally, sharpening—with very special attention given to the design and geometry of this kind of knife. This class is intended as an introductory bladesmithing class, but some forging experience is helpful.NOTE: Hard shoes and long pants are required for student’s safety.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a FREE support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers. We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Saturday Morning Studio Workshops, 10-11 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. The World Awareness Children’s Museum is excited to offer “Saturday Morning Studio” workshops every Saturday during the month of August, 10:00am—11:00am, where we will have a new project and/or game from around the world every week! Workshops are free with admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Klezmer for Konservation, 7-9 p.m., Scotch Hill Farm, 106 Scotch Hill Road, Cambridge. Boston’s Best Klezmer Band is Heading to Farm Country!Reserve your seats for “Klezmer for Konservation” a once-in-a-lifetime concert by Shirim Klezmer Orchestra to take place on August 3 at a conserved farm owned by Lynn Caponera and Arthur Yorinks. Enjoy the passion and contagious energy of this internationally-acclaimed band along with the tastes of Eastern Europe.The Shirim Klezmer Orchestra is well known for Pincus and the Pig: A Klezmer Tale, a collaboration with Maurice Sendak and Arthur Yorinks. In this delightful recasting of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, each of the characters is identified with a specific instrument. Sendak and Yorinks worked on the story and Sendak performed as the narrator both at its premiere and on Shirim’s wonderful recording.The concert will take place at Scotch Hill Farm from 7 to 9 pm. Reservations for this event are recommended as seating is limited. Tickets available at www.agstewardship.org $30 admission includes kielbasa, perogies, fresh farm-to-fork tastings and dessert. Half price for children 12 and under. Tickets available at door. Beer and wine available. Silent auction includes a limited edition Sendak Pincus and the Pig print.All proceeds benefit the Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA), a nonprofit land conservancy protecting farm and forested lands in Washington and Rensselaer Counties.ASA has helped more than 134 families conserve 22,467 acres of working farms and woodlands in Washington and Rensselaer counties. ASA’s mission is to protect our community’s working landscape of farms and forests, connect people to the land, and promote a vibrant future for agricultural and forestry in the region. For more information about ASA’s work, visit www.agstewardship.org.
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor. $10.
Sunday
Music
Harpist Natalie Lurie in Concert, 7-9 p.m., Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St, North Creek. Tannery Pond Community Center. Phone: 518-251-2505 x 128 Harpist Natalie Lurie in Concert Classical harp concert with special guest, flutist Imogen Morrall Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Hailed as a harpist “who really nail(s) experimental pop music” (Paste Magazine), Natalie Lurie is a classically-trained harpist and singer-songwriter based in London. With a versatile background in different genres, she has command of the stage whether it be at Royal Festival Hall or The Bluebird in Nashville. A recent recipient of a fellowship with the London Philharmonia Orchestra, her classical freelance career in London has included engagements with ensembles such as the London Contemporary Music Festival Orchestra, the King’s College Boys Choir, and the Guernsey Symphony Orchestra. She has participated in international music festivals and masterclasses in France and was a featured performer at the 150th anniversary celebration of Lyon & Healy, the world’s leading harp manufacturers. Natalie has had a long-standing interest in expanding the harp beyond its traditional classical genre. She has studied with Jazz harpist Park Stickney, and has gained recognition for her instrumental pop arrangements on the harp. This concert is made possible with funds from the Charles R. Wood Foundation and the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administrated by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council. Tickets $20 at the door or $15 in advance (limited quantity available). Free admission for youth. For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x 128, or click here to purchase thru Givebox (a secure online ticketing service).
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Thrills & Chills, 3-4 p.m., Spa Little Theatre, 19 Roosevelt Dr, Saratoga Springs. French color, American optimism, British wit and German drama combine to create a program at once thrilling to the ears and riveting to the soul. Ravel’s iconic water work, Jeux d’eau, begins a program which includes reflective and dynamic French works by Poulenc and Fauré; Lukas Foss’s lively cello & piano Capriccio; Britten’s humorous and bold violin suite; and Beethoven’s Shakespeare-inspired “Ghost” trio, a game-changer in the chamber music landscape.
workshopDetox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. Every Sunday in July and August.
LectureGrant: Mythical Hero or Mere Mortal? A Flags at Half Mast Program — Moderated Panel Discussion, 2-3 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. Join us for a moderated panel discussion as we separate fact from fiction and discover the man from the myth. We are privileged to have three esteemed panelists to help us uncover the real Ulysses S. Grant.Our panelists include: Frank Scaturro — attorney, politician, historian, author of President Grant Reconsidered, public advocate who led the efforts to restore Grant’s tomb and current President of the Grant Monument Association; Dr. George “Al” Goethals — social psychologist and holder of the professorship of the E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Professorship in Leadership Studies at Jepson School of Leadership Studies, University of Richmond, with areas of expertise including presidential and Civil War Leadership; and Dr. Andre Fleche — award-winning author and Associate Professor at Castleton College with expertise in the Civil War and Reconstruction eras. Friends of Grant Cottage Operations Manager Ben Kemp will serve as moderator. Join us for a lively panel discussion with audience participation and help discover how myth has changed the perception of the man.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Summer Blessings 2019, 6-8:30 p.m., Tri-County Holiness Association ~ Potters Grove Tabernacle, 143 Bluebird Road, Moreau. Please add our events to the Events Calendar ~ Thank youPotters Grove Tabernacle ~ A Ministry of Tri-County Holiness Association ~ Presents ~ 2019 Summer Blessings Schedule. Each event Starts at 6 p.m.Refreshments & Fellowship Served (after the main event)Free-Will Offering Taken. Located at 143 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, behind the Shaw Fuel Tanks. August 4th ~ The Hartley Family Concert—The Hartley Family started learning to play bluegrass and gospel music in 2003, just wanting to do something together as a family. A year later, to their surprise, they started getting invitations to play at churches, festivals, and other events. By 2007 they were traveling to places as far away as upstate New York, sharing their songs and meeting many kind people. Wherever they went, their goals were to (1) Honor God, (2) Bring joy to people, and (3) encourage others. In 2012, Anna, Josiah, and Daniel moved away from home and were too busy to make it to shows, leaving their dad, mom and the two youngest kids-Abby and Micah. It was a change that was hard to get used to. After deciding that their band was done, they kept getting some calls to come play, so the four left started practicing again. After doing a year of local shows, they are back to traveling and doing music full time. Although the band has changed a lot from what it was for 8 years, their goals remain the same. www.hartleyfamilybluegrass.blogspot.com
SocialSummer Stroll: Broadway in 1874, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Vent Fitness, 307 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Gloria May will lead a tour of Broadway that focuses on the sights and sounds of Broadway in 1874. A year of sophistication and excitement, 1874 Saratoga Springs was home to four grand hotels and a bustling lifestyle. Walk back in time to discover what has changed and what has remained the same in the historic downtown. Meet at: NW Corner of Congress Street and Broadway (Vent Fitness)All Sunday morning tours start at 10:30 a.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. The cost per tour is $ 7 for SSPF members and $10 for non-members. For more information or to make a reservation, please call the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation at (518) 587-5030, visit www.saratogapreservation.org or email Nicole Babie, Membership & Programs Director, at nbabie@saratogapreservation.org.
MondaySocialSummer Dance Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is offering a Summer Dance Camp at the Strand Theatre of Hudson Falls. The camp is a week long, three hour day camp where participants will take ballet classes on the stage of the Strand Theatre, create performance related arts and crafts/costuming and will explore different styles of dance. The week will end with a mini-showcase created and performed by our camp participant. The Showcase will display our skills gained throughout the week and will be open to parents and guardians of participating students. Adirondack Dance Artistry’s camp enrichment is designed to inspire and educate while participants explore movement arts in a nurturing, fun and creative atmosphere.Throughout the week we will offer a Pop Dance Workshop and Pointe Ballet Workshop.Dance Camp: Aug. 5-9, at the Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. Ages 4-7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ages 8-18, 12 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7, Pop Dance Workshop, 3 to 4 p.m., ages 8-18, $15. A mixed style dance class combining Hip-Hop Contemporary movements creating this fun and creative workshop for mixed levels. Students will be challenged at all levels in coordination and stamina. Aug. 6 and 8, Pointe Ballet Workshop, 3 to 4 p.m. ages 11-18, $15Ballet dancers will begin with pointe training at the barre and move to center to focus on performing standard works and balance exercises. To register:www.adkdancearts.comadirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com(518) 460-5567
Museum Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. The Hyde Collection will be open seven days a week from July 15 until Sept. 1. Make the most of the Dark day at Saratoga Race Course with Museum Mondays. Every Monday, The Hyde and The Albany Auto Group, which includes Albany Audi, BMW of South Albany, and Northway Toyota, will offer free rides from The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs to the Museum in Glens Falls.Ride Schedule (Mondays Only)Departs from The Adelphi: 10 a.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 12:30 p.m.Departs from The Adelphi: 1 p.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 3:30 p.m.
Foal Patrol, 10-11 a.m., Children’s Museum, 69 Caroline St, Saratoga Springs. Foal Patrol- Best suited for ages 4 & up. Join our friends from the National Museum Racing Hall of Fame as they host a fun and interactive summer education series all about horses! Discover the life cycle of a horse, view live streaming footage of a mare and a foal, build a horse skeleton, and more! Please view our Facebook event for more information regarding each date.
workshopBreastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Learn the art of breastfeeding with our international board certified lactation consultant, Kelly Duheme. We will discuss techniques and positions, how to read your baby’s hunger cues, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days and how your baby’s feeding needs may change over time. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare your family for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.No registration required. For information on upcoming topics, please visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com.
MusicThe Bluebillies Bring Bluegrass, Rockabilly and Gospel to Athol, 7-9 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Field, 311 Athol Rd/, Athol. Aug. 5 — The Bluebillies. The Bluebillies don’t just sing country songs, they embody them, performing their unique blend of country, bluegrass and folk music with traditional style, sound and spirit, entertaining audiences everywhere as they travel on their mission to help revive and preserve the rich heritage of this great and uniquely American art form.In recent years The Bluebillies have shared the stage with the legendary Smokey Greene, Leroy Troy and The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, IBMA nominees The Spinney Brothers, Marv Ashby and High Octane, The Corey Zink Band, and many other fine country, bluegrass and Americana artists. The Bluebillies host their own gospel music jam each month at Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward, NY. The band is comprised of Mel “Melba Deen” Guarino (an award winning singer/songwriter), Mark Guarino (formerly playing with Buck Libido, and opening for such bands as New Riders of the Purple Sage), and John Kribs (formerly of the Racquette River Rounders and Johnny and the Triumphs and the McKrells). John’s son, Orion, mandolin virtuoso, often performs with the Bluebillies.Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 to 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chairs (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com
workshopYoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Rd, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome!
Tuesday
Social
Applications of Art: Perspective, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Special exhibitions at The Hyde this year have featured the technique of perspective beginning with the art of Jacob Houston, etchings by Albert Flanagan, and the rooftop imagery of John Sloan. Perspective is a simple concept with complex mechanics. In this four-session workshop, participants will navigate a series of exercises to become familiar with the use of perspective and learn to apply it accurately to create their own imagined architectural landscape. Supplies provided. (Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27)$120 for members; $140 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Critter Crawl, 10-11 a.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join a park educator as we go into our woods to explore! We will walk to a close by creek. There we will look under logs and rocks searching for cool critters. But make sure you always put everything back where you found it! Please call to reserve a spot at 518-793-0511 with 24-hour advanced notice. We will meet and pay for the event at the park office.
Lake Bonita Hike, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office.Rating: Beginner
For the kidsTuesday Travels, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Tuesday in July and August, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a workshop featuring a different country or culture each week! This program is appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and is free with admission.
Story Time!, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street , Hudson Falls . Join us for interactive stories and songs with our Children’s Program Coordinator Ms. Emily! Drop in. No need to sign up in advance. Ages 4 to 6 as well as siblings are welcome.
MusicChamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Instrumental Array, 8-9 p.m., Spa Little Theatre, 19 Roosevelt Dr, Saratoga Springs. Three compositions, three undeniable masterpieces. CMS celebrates the virtuosity and genius of the baroque keyboard concerto with J.S. Bach, Hungarian flair and nationalism with Zoltan Kodály’s Duo for violin and cello, and an inventive collaboration of nine winds and strings in Spohr’s Grand Nonetto, the first work ever to be written for this unusual grouping of instruments.
Wednesday
Social
Plein Air Festival, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. The Hyde Collection welcomes plein air artists from around the Northeast for its juried Plein Air Festival, celebrating the Museum, community, and art inspired by the outdoors. Seventeen artists were selected to participate by guest juror George Van Hook. The festival culminates with The Hyde’s annual Community Day. Awards in Nocturne, Best in Show, Water, and Structure categories will be announced at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. If you see an artist working en plein air in the greater Glens Falls region, snap a photo of them or selfie with them, then share it on social media, tagging The Hyde.Don’t forget to include the hashtags #hydepleinair and #communityday.Community Day will feature a pop-up art show of juried Plein Air artists’ works.
Applications of Art: Teens, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Museum educator Keri Dudek invites teenagers ages 13 to 18 to join her in a four-session Applications of Art: Teens. Students will learn acrylic techniques to create unique paintings. Whether you are preparing a college portfolio or are a beginner artist, Applications of Art: Teens will provide insightful one-on-one instruction to foster joyful artistic growth. Perfect for all skill and experience levels. Supplies provided.(August 7, 14, 21, and 28)$120 for members; $140 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Music11th Annual Country and Bluegrass Jamboree, 12-10 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Rd., Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm proudly presents our 11th Annual Country and Bluegrass Jamboree, featuring 5 bands; Smokey Greene and Sons, The Bluebillies, High Peaks Bluegrass Band, Cedar Ridge and Whiskey River. Each band will play two sets throughout the day and evening. Donny Sprague will be our guest emcee for the event. Line dance demonstrations by Kathleen Kelley. Following the jamboree, 8 free sessions of line dancing lessons will be offered at Little Theater on the Farm, dates to be announced. Little Theater on the Farm is located at 27 Plum Rd., Fort Edward, NY. This Jamboree is made possible, in part, with public funds from NYS Council on the Arts Decentralization Program, administered locally by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.Refreshments, raffles of baked goods and 50/50’s available. Recommended donation $15, seniors and students $12. For details and links to musicians visit our website:www.littletheater27.org or call 747-3421.
For the kids
Martian Magician, 1-2 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. Caldwell-Lake George Library will present “Martian Magic Show”. Highlighting the 2019 New York State Library Summer Reading Program theme, “A Universe of Stories”, Magician Ron Cain appears as Cosmo the Conjurer, a Martian Magician who travels the galaxy performing tricks and collecting stories. Orbit the magic bunny will also make an appearance. This program is FREE and suitable for all ages. Registration is required. To RSVP or for further information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
On the Lawn with LARAC, 5-7 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Join us in City Park every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. (coinciding with Take a Bite!) for lawn games and an art activity table lead by an art instructor each week!
Workshop
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Lecture
The Practice of Plein Air, 6-7 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Join Plein Air Festival guest juror and professional artist, George van Hook to learn about how an artist creates works of art en plein air. George will demonstrate the basic concepts by producing a plein air artwork live. Through demonstration and discussion, learn how artists begin a plein air artwork by highlighting the importance of composition, brushstroke, and color to capture the essence of a scene. In case of bad weather, the demonstration will take place inside with a portrait demonstration from a model. Perfect for any artists and community members interested in learning how a plein air artwork is made.$5 for members; $8 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Lake George Reflections talk, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library will present “Reflecting on Lake George Reflections” with Ginger Henry Kuenzel on Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. In the 1990s, while working as Lake George Editor for The Chronicle newspaper in Glens Falls, Ginger Henry Kuenzel met Frank Leonbruno of Bolton. She was on a mission to learn as much as she could about the Lake George islands and, according to everyone she spoke with, Frank was just the right person to ask. Ginger and Frank collaborated on a series of columns for The Chronicle about the individual islands, which they eventually developed into a book called Lake George Reflections, first published in 1998. Ginger will share the fascinating story of how the book came about as well as relating some of the more quirky facts and lore about the islands. This program is free and open to the public. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Author Presentation, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library will present “Reflecting on Lake George Reflections” with Ginger Henry Kuenzel on Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. In the 1990s, while working as Lake George Editor for The Chronicle newspaper in Glens Falls, Ginger Henry Kuenzel met Frank Leonbruno of Bolton. Ginger and Frank collaborated on a series of columns for The Chronicle about the individual islands on Lake George, which they eventually developed into a book called Lake George Reflections, first published in 1998. Ginger will share the fascinating story of how the book came about as well as relating some of the more quirky facts and lore about the islands. This program is free and open to the public. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
To Life! Presents: Breast Cancer “Beat the Odds” Education Forum, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. To Life! presents their annual Education Forum, Beat the Odds, which will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Saratoga Springs. To Life! also announces the first annual Cynthia Shenker Speaker, named in honor of long-time supporter and board member of To Life! Cynthia Shenker was a tireless advocate for women and women’s health, and Dr. Steven Nagel, MD FACS is the first annual speaker in her memory.WHO: Breast cancer patients and survivors, family members, friends, caregivers, and health care professionals are welcome to attend.WHAT: Annual Education Forum, Beat the Odds Breast Implants Post Mastectomy, to Have or to Keep? Breast Cancer Screening for Those with Implants — Get the FactsPresenters:Dr. Steven Nagel, MD FACS (Cynthia Shenker Speaker): Dr. Nagel is a Surgical Oncologist and Medical Officer at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He is also an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Howard University College of Medicine’s Department of Surgery in the Division of Surgical Oncology. Dr. Andrew Warheit, MD: Dr. Warheit is a Diagnostic Radiologist and Medical Director for the Breast Center at St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany, NY. Registration and Breakfast at 8 a.m. Education Forum from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Attendance is free, but registration is required.Register online at www.tolife.org, or contact the office at: 518-439-5975, info@tolife.org.To Life! is the Capital Region’s personal resource for breast cancer education and support, including wig and mastectomy boutique services in Delmar and Saratoga Springs. A non-profit, our outreach involves a 10-county region, and extends to women, families and caregivers navigating breast cancer. Learn more at: www.ToLife.org.
Common Loon Presentation at the Lake George Land Conservancy, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Lake George Land Conservancy, 4905 Lake Shore Dr, Bolton Landing. Dr. Nina Schoch from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will be presenting an overview of Common Loon history in the Adirondacks at the Lake George Land Conservancy (4905 Lake Shore Dr., Bolton Landing, NY 12814) on Aug. 7, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Schoch will also speak about the positive work the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is doing for the Adirondack Park and surrounding areas. This presentation is free to the public. Please contact us at 518-354-8636 or email info@adkloon.org if you have any questions about this presentation.
health
Yoga in The Barn at the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6-7 p.m., The Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6339 Main St , Chestertown. An hour of mindful movement in the Ice Cream Parlor’s beautiful restored barn! Don’t miss your chance to practice in such a fantastic space! This class will meet every Wednesday, weather permitting, and will end for the season in late September. All levels welcome! Contact Stephanie for more information 518-796-2587.
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.