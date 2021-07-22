Glover out as Salem school superintendent

SALEM — David Glover is out as superintendent of schools for the Salem Central School District.
Board President Anne Dunigan sent a letter to the community dated July 19 that said: “Effective immediately, the district has commenced a process to separate with the superintendent of schools.”
A statement on the district’s website said that it was a mutual decision by the school board and Glover to part ways and this decision is in the best long-term interest of the district.
“This action was made after much consideration, and we understand you may have some questions. However, like all personnel decisions, please know that we want to share as much information as possible, with the understanding that there is a process that must be followed and certain details that may not be disclosed.
"As of this time, the board is not in a position to provide you with additional information beyond the content of this letter but rest assured that we are doing everything possible to ensure a smooth transition."
The school board approved a settlement agreement in which it appears that Glover will be paid his current salary.
Dunigan declined to discuss specifics in a follow-up email, other than to say that Glover can look for a new job immediately.
Should he find a new position, Salem will stop paying his salary and/or pay the difference between his new salary through June 2022.
His salary for 2020 was $143,217, according to SeeThroughNY.
The district appointed former Hudson Falls Superintendent Mark Doody as interim superintendent. Doody will receive a salary of $575 per day. The district does not pay health insurance or retirement benefits.
Dunigan said the board will begin the search process in the fall with the anticipation that a new superintendent will take office on or around July 1, 2022.
Glover has been the district’s leader since 2014.
School boards typically vote every year to extend the contract by a year or multiple years. A standard provision in superintendents’ contracts says that after the person has been in the job for a few years, the board will meet to consider an extension.
Glover’s contract says that beginning in June 2016 and no later than every subsequent June, the board shall meet to consider extending the contract by one additional year.
However, the school board had last extended Glover’s contract in June 2018 through the 2021-2022 school year. There had been no extensions since that time, according to the SeeThroughNY database.
A review of the minutes finds no further action on Glover’s employment.
During Glover's tenure, the district received approval for a roughly $21 million capital project to make a variety of maintenance upgrades, including installation of a new hot water heating system; replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; upgrades to the electrical system; and replacement of parts of the roof. The remaining parts of the project are being completed this summer.
The district has faced some criticism for not being able to hold more in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the construction on the building.
The district has dealt with some administrative turnover in the last few years. There have been at least four elementary principals since Glover took over.
The district went through four different business managers during this past school year. The board has had off and on discussions about whether to hire a full-time business manager or retain the services of BOCES, according to meeting minutes.
The board on Feb. 8 voted 3-2 to hire Richard Lasek as business manager. Board President Anne Dunigan and Robert Ceglowski voted in opposition. He resigned last month.
Glover came to the district after spending six years as superintendent of the Morristown Central School District in St. Lawrence County.
Glover’s departure means that two districts are being led by interim superintendents. Mark Bessen, who retired as Granville’s superintendent in January 2017, is serving as interim superintendent at Fort Edward after Dan Ward left to take the job as Hudson Falls superintendent.
In addition, two more vacancies will be coming in the middle of the next school year. Fort Ann Superintendent Kevin Froats and Warrensburg Superintendent John Goralski are retiring in January.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.