Glover out as Salem school superintendent

SALEM — David Glover is out as superintendent of schools for the Salem Central School District.

Board President Anne Dunigan sent a letter to the community dated July 19 that said: “Effective immediately, the district has commenced a process to separate with the superintendent of schools.”

A statement on the district’s website said that it was a mutual decision by the school board and Glover to part ways and this decision is in the best long-term interest of the district.

“This action was made after much consideration, and we understand you may have some questions. However, like all personnel decisions, please know that we want to share as much information as possible, with the understanding that there is a process that must be followed and certain details that may not be disclosed.

"As of this time, the board is not in a position to provide you with additional information beyond the content of this letter but rest assured that we are doing everything possible to ensure a smooth transition."

The school board approved a settlement agreement in which it appears that Glover will be paid his current salary.