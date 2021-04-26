GlobalFoundries relocates global headquarters to Malta

MALTA — GlobalFoundries has relocated its corporate headquarters to Malta from Silicon Valley in California.

“This is a huge shot in the arm for our Capital Region economy and it’s a giant step in our goal to … enhance Albany’s position as one of the chip fab capitals — not just of America, but of the world,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in an announcement at the company’s headquarters.

GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield said that much of the company’s operations were already based in Malta, so it made sense to make it the official headquarters. The company will maintain a presence in Santa Clara, California.

He did not have a specific number on how many jobs would be relocating.

Schumer took the opportunity to come to the chip manufacturing facility to push for the passage of his Endless Frontiers Act, which would provide $50 billion in federal funding to places such as GlobalFoundries.

Schumer, who is Senate majority leader, said China has made huge investments in this technology and the United States risks falling behind.