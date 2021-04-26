GlobalFoundries relocates global headquarters to Malta

MALTA — GlobalFoundries has relocated its corporate headquarters to Malta from Silicon Valley in California.
“This is a huge shot in the arm for our Capital Region economy and it’s a giant step in our goal to … enhance Albany’s position as one of the chip fab capitals — not just of America, but of the world,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in an announcement at the company’s headquarters.
GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield said that much of the company’s operations were already based in Malta, so it made sense to make it the official headquarters. The company will maintain a presence in Santa Clara, California.
He did not have a specific number on how many jobs would be relocating.
Schumer took the opportunity to come to the chip manufacturing facility to push for the passage of his Endless Frontiers Act, which would provide $50 billion in federal funding to places such as GlobalFoundries.
Schumer, who is Senate majority leader, said China has made huge investments in this technology and the United States risks falling behind.
The U.S. only produces 12% of the world’s semiconductors — about half of what it produced in 2000, according to a news release from Schumer’s office. China has gone from producing zero chips to 16% of the world’s supply during that same time.
Caulfield said if the company receives federal money, he could see the company adding jobs. The demand is there for these microchips and now that the supply needs to catch up.
“Our way of life, our society, depends on these tiny devices,” he said.
