GlobalFoundries relocates global headquarters to Malta, investment of $500 million

MALTA — GlobalFoundries has relocated its corporate headquarters to Malta from Silicon Valley effective on Monday and plans a $500 million investment in its Fab 8 chip manufacturing facility.
“This is a huge shot in the arm for our Capital Region economy and it’s a giant step in our goal to … enhance Albany’s position as one of the chip fab capitals — not just of America, but of the world,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in an announcement at the company’s headquarters.
GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield said when he took over as CEO three years ago, he has talked about increasing the company’s presence in upstate New York. He said about 70% of the company’s operation was already based in Malta, including finance and legal, so the move made sense.
“As a native New Yorker, the son of a New York City firefighter and just a manufacturer at heart, I am proud to be making upstate New York GF’s new headquarters,” he said.
GlobalFoundries will maintain a presence in Santa Clara, California.
Caulfield said the company started in Malta in 2015 with 1,200 employees and $4.2 billion worth of investment, including $1 billion from New York state. Now, it has over 3,000 jobs and $15 billion worth of investment.
He did not have a specific number on how many jobs would be relocating. He did note that the company is looking for workers for 100 open positions.
Schumer took the opportunity to come to the chip manufacturing facility to push for the passage of his Endless Frontiers Act, which would provide $50 billion in federal funding to places such as GlobalFoundries.
Schumer, who is Senate majority leader, said China has made huge investments in this technology and the United States risks falling behind.
The U.S. only produces 12% of the world’s semiconductors — about half of what it produced in 2000, according to a news release from Schumer’s office. China has gone from producing zero chips to 16% of the world’s supply during that same time.
Caulfield said if the company got federal money, he could see the company adding to its workforce of over 3,000 employees and constructing a second facility at the site.
“Our goal is to double our capacity and site in the years to come,” he said.
Last year, the announced it had an option to purchase additional land at its site for future expansion.
The demand is there for these microchips and now that the supply needs to catch up, according to Caulfield.
“Our way of life, our society, depends on these tiny devices,” he said.
Caulfield said this relocation would have not have been possible without Schumer’s advocacy.
“It’s through your leadership, senator, that upstate New York is becoming one of the few globally competitive centers for excellence for semiconducting manufacturing,” he said.
Saratoga County officials were excited about the news.
“This is a significant commitment by GlobalFoundries, which greatly reinforces the importance of Luther Forest (Technology Campus), Malta and Saratoga County in their future expansion plans,” said Todd Kusnierz, chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “Given the rapidly growing worldwide demand for advanced semiconductors, we are very pleased that GlobalFoundries is letting the world know that they are committed to meeting this demand, and the center of that effort will be led right here in Saratoga County.”
Malta Town Supervisor Darren O’Connor said that GlobalFoundries has been a tremendous partner.
“Combined with the announcement of the Endless Frontiers Act by Senator Schumer, we are excited by the prospect that not only will Global move their corporate headquarters here, but that there is a real possibility that with federal support they may build a second semiconductor manufacturing site in Luther Forest to help meet the growing demand,” he said in a news release. “The positive economic impact Global continues to make here should only grow larger over the coming years.”
