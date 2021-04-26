GlobalFoundries relocates global headquarters to Malta, investment of $500 million

Schumer took the opportunity to come to the chip manufacturing facility to push for the passage of his Endless Frontiers Act, which would provide $50 billion in federal funding to places such as GlobalFoundries.

Schumer, who is Senate majority leader, said China has made huge investments in this technology and the United States risks falling behind.

The U.S. only produces 12% of the world’s semiconductors — about half of what it produced in 2000, according to a news release from Schumer’s office. China has gone from producing zero chips to 16% of the world’s supply during that same time.

Caulfield said if the company got federal money, he could see the company adding to its workforce of over 3,000 employees and constructing a second facility at the site.

“Our goal is to double our capacity and site in the years to come,” he said.

Last year, the announced it had an option to purchase additional land at its site for future expansion.

The demand is there for these microchips and now that the supply needs to catch up, according to Caulfield.

“Our way of life, our society, depends on these tiny devices,” he said.