Global War on Terrorism Monument project in Crandall Park made complete with union's help

GLENS FALLS — The mission to build the Global War on Terrorism Monument is finally completed, thanks to a local construction union.

The monument in Crandall Park was designed by Loiselle Monuments and is dedicated to people who have been killed in military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq and in the overall war on terrorism.

The project was nearly finished except for a sidewalk leading up to and around the 6-foot-tall black granite structure.

An original contractor was unable to complete the job, and Belinda Cole, co-director of the Global War on Terrorism Monument Organization, had difficulty finding someone to take on the job. After a Post-Star story about the project earlier this month, the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 2 agreed to do it for free.

“Within 24 hours, I had a name and a phone number. A week later, it was done,” she said.

Bricklayers Local 2 Secretary/Treasurer Kevin Potter said the union has done other projects, such as the pavers in front of the SUNY Adirondack Gulf Wars Memorial and the walkway at the Albany County Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Albany.

“It’s a no-brainer for us to do that for the veterans,” he said.