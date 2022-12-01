Glens Falls Zonta Club wants to see orange

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Zonta Club is asking residents to shine orange lights outside their homes and businesses and wear orange as part of the Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women initiative.

The local chapter has been distributing posters, cards with information about local resources and orange candies to local retail shops and eateries in downtown Glens Falls as part of the club's annual 16 Days of Activism. The international initiative runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10.

Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women began in November 2012 and encourages the clubs internationally to participate in advocacy efforts that focus on prevention, protection and prosecution.

Glens Falls chapter President Karen Hartman said in a news release that she is very excited to present this year’s program.

Zonta International is a global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 26,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than $46.3 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

For information about a Zonta membership, contact Collette Brennan at cbrennan1861@roadrunner.com.