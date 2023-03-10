GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club is once again looking to ease the financial burden of local teens heading to college.

The organization is seeking applications for their annual scholarship and awards program, which has previously awarded a total of $18,000 in 2020 and $19,000 in 2019.

The scholarships are available for graduates of area high schools and local women who are returning to accredited institutions of higher education leading to degrees or professional certifications.

In addition to the 2023 Zonta Club of Glens Falls Scholarship, Angio-Dynamics is also offering two $500 scholarships for women who will be studying in the STEM fields.

"Qualified candidates are those demonstrating academic achievement, community involvement, leadership qualities and financial need, with a passion, dream or special talent. A strong desire to further the goals of Zonta is a plus," the club said in a news release.

Applications for this year’s scholarships are available through the guidance departments of the following school districts: Glens Falls, Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Argyle, Corinth, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Hadley/Luzerne, Hartford, Hudson Falls, Lake George, North Warren, Warrensburg, Southern Adirondack Education Center and SUNY Adirondack.

The scholarships range between $500-$5,000 and are contingent on the funds raised at the clubs three annual events, foundation President Meta Murray said.

At the International Women's Day luncheon on Wednesday in Lake George, she told The Post-Star the fundraisers are "one of the most important parts of the scholarship program."

Funds are raised through the Zonta Crafts & Curiosities Faire, an All-Women’s Golf Tournament and a Craft Fair held at the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

"We are presently at the call for vendors stage," Murray said of the upcoming Crafts & Curiosities Faire.

The two-day event is scheduled for May 13-14 at Glens Falls City Park and includes bounce houses, food and craft vendors, face painting and professional portraits.

The event has been sponsored by the Zonta Club for over 50 years.

Zonta District 2 and International Awards include the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, the Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship.

Application deadlines for the District 2 and International awards are March 15 and April 1 for the Zonta Club of Glens Falls and STEM Scholarships.

Applications and additional information is available at the club’s website: zontaclubofglensfalls.org.

The local club is a chapter of Zonta International, a global organization of professionals that aim to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy.