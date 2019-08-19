GLENS FALLS — The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Monday evening to review variances needed for Ames Goldsmith’s expansion plan was canceled because of a lack of a quorum of board members.
The company, which makes silver-based products, wants to construct a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its facility at 21 Rogers St. Variances were needed for the project to allow the expanded building and associated parking to take up 73% of the total lot. The maximum lot coverage is 50% and it is currently at 62%. The second variance would allow the rear buffer zone to be 5 feet instead of the required 15 feet.
The Zoning Board of Appeals also was to review a request by Jeffrey Leland, who is seeking to buy property at 154 Ridge St., for a use variance to allow a hair salon to operate on the first floor of the property.
The board’s next meeting will take place on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.