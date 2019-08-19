{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Monday evening to review variances needed for Ames Goldsmith’s expansion plan was canceled because of a lack of a quorum of board members.

The company, which makes silver-based products, wants to construct a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its facility at 21 Rogers St. Variances were needed for the project to allow the expanded building and associated parking to take up 73% of the total lot. The maximum lot coverage is 50% and it is currently at 62%. The second variance would allow the rear buffer zone to be 5 feet instead of the required 15 feet.

The Zoning Board of Appeals also was to review a request by Jeffrey Leland, who is seeking to buy property at 154 Ridge St., for a use variance to allow a hair salon to operate on the first floor of the property.

The board’s next meeting will take place on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments