Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Jeffrey Purner has stepped down, according to Mayor Bill Collins. The announcement came during new business at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Collins said Purner accepted a position outside of Glens Falls and Collins will be meeting with the city’s attorney Karen Judd for a potential member to take over for Purner, who moved to Glens Falls in 2010.

Anyone interested in the position is asked to send their inquiries to the mayor’s email at mayor@cityofglensfalls.com or by calling 518-761-3805.