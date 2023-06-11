June 13, 2020, was supposed to be a day to celebrate the life of 36-year Glens Falls Area Youth Center Director Matt Congdon, exactly one year after his passing, and to raise money for his beloved center in the process.

A “Back to the ’80s Dance Party” fundraiser had been planned and the event also signaled a new era for the center under new Director Molly Congdon, Matt’s daughter, who basically grew up there with her dad.

But COVID-19 dashed those plans — until now — three years later, on June 23.

The Lake George Holiday Inn will host the 6-9 p.m. event that will feature food, drinks and dancing to throwback tunes from the ‘80s, Congdon said. And while it won’t be on the anniversary of her dad’s passing as planned, she said the fact that it got pushed back to 2023 is a bit symbolic.

“It was so heartbreaking to have to postpone that, but things happen for a reason and this year we’re celebrating 55 years as an organization,” Congdon said. “And he certainly is the reason we made it to this milestone.”

Tickets for the event are symbolically $55 and come with two drink vouchers and appetizers. A caricature artist and photographer entertainer known as Magnetman will also be on hand providing memento opportunities.

Attendees will also see the center’s new branding from Sidekick Creative of Glens Falls featuring a spot-on caricature likeness of Matt Congdon, complete with basketball, walking stick and cross around his neck. The center is working with an online company to sell merchandise with the new brand, Congdon said. Attendees will get a QR code to be able to access the site, she said.

And the night will also be punctuated by a video montage about Matt Congdon and the 55 years of the center produced by Joe Pepe, president of Pepe Productions and a longtime Youth Center Board of Directors member and friend.

Pepe called it “an honor” to work on the tribute.

“When Molly said, ‘hey I’m looking to put something together, can you help?’ I said ‘yeah.’ You don’t think, you just say yes, like any time when Matt called,” he said.

Pepe said he feels a little pressure to make the video better than anything he has done for the center because of how special Matt, his brother Bob and daughter Molly are and how many kids they have helped over the decades.

“If you go in there for just five minutes, you see the impact on these kids. If you touch one life, that’s great, but to touch the lives they have, it’s just incredible. It’s an agency we need now more than ever too,” he said. “I do feel pressure, but it’s easy to do because it’s just their story, and if I just tell their story, it’ll be fabulous.”

Matt Congdon is universally credited with positively impacting hundreds of at-risk area kids at the Youth Center that for over half a century has provided food, hygiene necessities, health and academic support and recreational opportunities.

He died suddenly in 2019 after a courageous lifetime battle with diabetes that eventually forced the amputation of both legs. Despite his illness, and even after the amputations, Congdon was at the center each day tending to his flock of area kids who needed a little more help than they were getting at home.

Molly Congdon and Assistant Director Carly LaMay are carrying on his legacy in very challenging post-COVID times. Since the pandemic, kids have been dealing with an unprecedented level of mental health, social and food insecurity issues, they said.

“The pandemic tested us in ways we’ve never been tested before,” Congdon said.

Despite the challenges during COVID, the duo said kids still came and got fed, got hygiene products and got emotional support from staff that is continuing in the post-COVID era.

“We’ve even adapted further to better work on what they need now that we’re on the other side of it,” LaMay said. “What were the things they missed that we can give them now? Those social, emotional, educational moments.”

To combat COVID’s impact, the duo said they force Youth Center kids to unplug at the center and connect in person with peers and mentors. The only phone use allowed is on LaMay’s phone to create promotional TikToks for the center under their watch.

Meghan McMahon, a Youth Center Board member who was assistant director of the center when COVID hit, spoke about how devastated they were to have to cancel the event in 2020, but how having it fall on the 55th anniversary might be fitting.

McMahon, who is now assistant principal at Troy Prep Elementary School, said she misses the feeling she got working at the center.

“It’s a different type of work. I think to teach kids all day and be a part of their education is one thing, but then to be like their family outside of school, like their chosen family that they want to go home to, is a totally different feel, I think, and I miss getting to work with Molly and the staff,” she said. “From cooking and eating dinner with them to helping with their homework, to sending them off for the night is just a different type of experience you don’t get to have in many other places.”

Congdon and LaMay spoke excitedly about the upcoming dance party and talked about how annual big events like this will now be the method to raise additional funds to supplement grant funding, which accounts for 94% of the center’s budget. Under her father, monthly trivia events were held to stop that funding gap.

“The capacity is 150 and we’re hoping to get that,” Congdon said. “The pandemic really tested us, but we’ve definitely come out a stronger organization and it makes this event more special to be honest. The fact it’s coinciding with 55 years is wonderful.”

For tickets or more information, go to www.gfyouthcenter.org.