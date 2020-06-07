Glens Falls Youth Center moving forward despite pause

The coronavirus pandemic shut down basically everything — and the Glens Falls Area Youth Center that cares for underprivileged area kids was no exception.
But Executive Director Molly Congdon said she’s using the time productively to write fundraising grants and prepare for a totally revamped educational program — in part inspired by her late father, Matt, who always stressed moving the center forward during his four decades as director.
And with the virus impacting low-income kids’ ability to learn and study at home disproportionately, the new program is needed more than ever, she said.
“A lot will be very behind and playing catch-up,” she said.
Youth Center Board President Debbie Hall, who is also principal at Big Cross Elementary School in Glens Falls, echoed Congdon, saying many of the students served by the center will go back to school “with gaps in their learning.”
Congdon said the center has always provided educational programs and assistance with homework, but never has it been this focused and expansive. The name of the program is “Focusing on the Future, Mind Body and Spirit,” and basically aims to expose these students to a variety of options, from trades like cosmetology and culinary work to STEM studies for college-based careers, she said.
“A majority of our members come from low-income homes and their access to science and technology outside of school is extremely limited, and we know that proficiencies in science, math, engineering and technology are becoming increasingly essential to kids being successful after high school,” she said.
When the center reopens, members will be given daily STEM problems to solve and earn Center “stars” good for ice cream, Gatorades and other treats for their efforts.
Part of the revamped educational program also includes a speaker series, organized by Warren County Family Court Judge Paulette Kershko, aimed at exposing center kids to various career opportunities, from fly-fishing guides and cosmetologists to teachers and business executives.
Kershko’s nephew, a fly-fishing guide in Montana, was the first to speak in February, just days before the pandemic shut the center down. He spoke about making a career out of something you love and daring to leave your hometown to pursue it.
A cosmetologist, requested by many of the girls, was next up, but had to be put on hold because of the virus.
Kershko said she does a similar speaker series for young people she meets through the court system and thought it could also benefit the Youth Center. She said kids need to be exposed to more ideas for their future.
“In my business, there’s not a lot of kids dreaming out there,” she said. “They are really just trying to survive. They don’t have time to dream and the Youth Center provides that time and that environment and I thought it would be a good pairing.”
Also, being revised is the center’s health and wellness effort. It has always provided basic necessities from soap and deodorant to hair and feminine hygiene products, but now it will also include workout clothing, socks, skin care products and even makeup, Congdon said.
“Our kids had trouble getting these products before the coronavirus, and now they’ll need them even more,” she said, adding that there will also be more hygiene-based education, not just providing supplies.
Hall applauded the wellness changes and said they are easy to overlook sometimes.
“Often the most important programs are the ones left behind,” she said. “Hygeine and wellness, even at the elementary level, is a huge thing.”
But while Congdon had a lot of positive developments to talk about, she also had some sad Youth Center news too. She said an effort to feed center kids during the pandemic was discontinued after two weeks because no members up. She said there’s definitely a need, but parents either weren’t willing to make the trip to pick it up or weren’t responsible enough to even know it was available.
“It’s just so sad,” she said, but she also praised local schools for delivering food to needy kids.
She was also sad to announce that the fundraiser dance planned for June 13 — on the one-year anniversary of her father’s death — had to be postponed because of the virus. Congdon is planning annual themed dances to replace trivia nights as fundraisers for the center, and the first was to essentially be a celebration of the longtime director’s life and work.
“To have the first one on the anniversary of his death was going to be really special for me. It’s been almost a year without the man who made this organization what it is today,” she said.
But she also said his presence is still always felt within the center walls.
“I feel him in the office during every conversation, I hear him in the laughter of the kids and sometimes I catch myself looking for him to share a smile during some of the funniest most joyful moments. Then I come to the crushing realization that he’s not standing behind me,” she said.
The lost event also means a revenue shortfall of between $9,000 and $10,000, which she is working on grants to try to eliminate. The revamped educational program alone will cost about $30,000 to pay for everything from basic materials to college test preparation, she said.
Hall, a best friend of Matt Congdon, said she understands the need to cancel the event, but said it saddens her. She said she was so looking forward to celebrating his life with people who all adored him.
“The last time we saw many of the people that will go to this was not a happy time,” she said of Matt’s funeral.
But Hall also said that Matt would be very proud of the work Molly is doing in his footsteps.
“She’s done a wonderful job with the Youth Center. I’m very proud of her and all she’s done,” she said.
Congdon said she thinks her dad would be happy with her work, too, though she said he would hate the coronavirus impact, saying it would have been crushing to him to not be able to open the doors for the kids.
“It would have had him so down in the dumps,” she said. “But, I think he’d love the changes. He was the person who taught me that everything at the Youth Center needs to grow and evolve. He was so talented at it and I’m just following that.”
