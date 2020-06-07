Glens Falls Youth Center moving forward despite pause

“It’s just so sad,” she said, but she also praised local schools for delivering food to needy kids.

She was also sad to announce that the fundraiser dance planned for June 13 — on the one-year anniversary of her father’s death — had to be postponed because of the virus. Congdon is planning annual themed dances to replace trivia nights as fundraisers for the center, and the first was to essentially be a celebration of the longtime director’s life and work.

“To have the first one on the anniversary of his death was going to be really special for me. It’s been almost a year without the man who made this organization what it is today,” she said.

But she also said his presence is still always felt within the center walls.

“I feel him in the office during every conversation, I hear him in the laughter of the kids and sometimes I catch myself looking for him to share a smile during some of the funniest most joyful moments. Then I come to the crushing realization that he’s not standing behind me,” she said.