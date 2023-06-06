The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has a new day-to-day leader.

The organization’s board, in collaboration with the Saratoga Regional YMCA, said Monday it has named Lauren Cygan as executive director.

Cygan takes over for Alisha Stosic-Hanley, who left her post as the Y’s director of operations earlier this year. The Y created that position after the 2021 departure of former CEO Brian Bearor, who joined the Tri-County United Way at the time.

Cygan, in the newly created executive director role, joins the YMCA with years of experience in education, health and fitness. Most recently, she has worked on the management team at Team85 Fitness and Wellness in Bordentown, New Jersey, which is a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar health and fitness center founded by former National Football League player Kevin Johnson.

Cygan’s positions there included director of group fitness, small group training, and personal training, which put her in charge of programming and had her overseeing nearly 60 fitness professionals. When she relocated with her family to Glens Falls in the spring of 2022, she remained with Team85 in a remote position as director of programming and community relations.

“I am elated to join the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area!” Cygan said in a news release. “As a community-centric, non-profit organization, this Y is central to programming and services throughout the greater Glens Falls Area. With a mission to serve the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the Y is not only central but essential for all. I am grateful that my past experiences in education, fitness, management, and volunteerism, opened the doors for me to be a part of this outstanding organization.”

Cygan has also worked as a middle school special education teacher, a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and small business owner.