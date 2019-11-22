{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman who police said sold heroin in Warren County earlier this year pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday in Warren County Court.

Justine M. Lombardo, 27, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, for an April 9 sale to an undercover police officer or police informant.

She admitted possessing the drug with intent to sell during an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Lombardo was put on probation to participate in Warren County's felony drug treatment court.

