Glens Falls woman pleads guilty for child protective threat

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman who police said threatened to "shoot everyone" at the Warren County Department of Social Services pleaded guilty to a felony Wednesday but said she threatened just one caseworker.
Sierra N. Moss, 25, pleaded guilty to making a terroristic threat, a felony, for a confrontation at the county Human Services Building last Nov. 4.
She was arrested after got into a dispute with a Child Protective Services caseworker.
According to court records, Moss was quoted as telling the caseworker, "I'm going to shoot everyone. It's not a threat, it's a promise. I'm going to shoot everyone."
Warren County Judge John Hall asked Moss if she threatened to hurt anyone after becoming angry, she said "Yes and no. I threatened to hurt one person."
Moss said she wanted to accept the plea deal offer that resulted in Hall putting her on interim probation for a year. If she does well, she will be allowed to withdraw the felony plea and plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor instead, and serve two more years on probation.
If she does not comply with the terms of probation, she faces up to 7 years in state prison.
An order of protection bars her from the Human Services building and from contacting the caseworker to whom the threat was made.
Moss' lawyer, Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Piltazke, said the order of protection barring his client from the building has been problematic for her efforts to regain custody of her children.
He said the Warren County Department of Social Services sought to transfer her case to another county, but none would accept it.
He asked if the order of protection could be modified to allow her to meet with staff, but Hall said that would have to be considered in the future.
"I agree with you, that we want her to get services," Hall said.
