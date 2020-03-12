Glens Falls woman pleads guilty for child protective threat

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman who police said threatened to "shoot everyone" at the Warren County Department of Social Services pleaded guilty to a felony Wednesday but said she threatened just one caseworker.

Sierra N. Moss, 25, pleaded guilty to making a terroristic threat, a felony, for a confrontation at the county Human Services Building last Nov. 4.

She was arrested after got into a dispute with a Child Protective Services caseworker.

According to court records, Moss was quoted as telling the caseworker, "I'm going to shoot everyone. It's not a threat, it's a promise. I'm going to shoot everyone."

Warren County Judge John Hall asked Moss if she threatened to hurt anyone after becoming angry, she said "Yes and no. I threatened to hurt one person."

Moss said she wanted to accept the plea deal offer that resulted in Hall putting her on interim probation for a year. If she does well, she will be allowed to withdraw the felony plea and plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor instead, and serve two more years on probation.

If she does not comply with the terms of probation, she faces up to 7 years in state prison.