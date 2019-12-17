Glens Falls woman indicted for threat at county building

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman has been charged with two felonies for allegedly making threats to harm people at the Warren County Human Services building one day last month.

Sierra N. Moss, 25, of Dix Avenue, was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat after Warren County sheriff's officers investigated an incident at the county building last month, court records show.

Police said she made threats to harm staff because of a dispute she had been having over issues that were not specified. The threats happened in early November, and Moss was not charged until an indictment was handed up earlier this month.

Police did not release further details about the matter.

Moss has pleaded not guilty and was being held in Warren County Jail on Tuesday pending further court action.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

