QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls woman who police said sold heroin on two occasions earlier this year is headed to prison for 5 years.

Laura L. Mitchell, 46, of Hartford Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony criminal sale of a controlled substance for a heroin sale in Glens Falls in February. She told Warren County Judge John Hall she was doing a "favor for a friend."

Police also seized heroin at her home in March during the investigation.

Mitchell agreed to a plea deal that includes a five-year prison sentence to be followed by 3 years on parole.

