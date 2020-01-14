Glens Falls woman charged with DWI after crash

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls woman faces numerous charges after she crashed into another vehicle while driving drunk early Sunday, police said.

Maria D. Velasquez, 49, was charged after the 12:30 a.m. collision on Warren Street, according to Glens Falls Police.

Authorities said Velasquez was headed east and sideswiped a westbound vehicle and left the scene despite a flat tire, but police located her vehicle moments later.

She was found to be drunk, with a blood alcohol content of 0.28, more than triple the 0.08 percent threshold for driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Velasquez was charged with misdemeanor aggravated DWI and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unlicensed operation and failure to keep right, records show.

She was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court. Glens Falls Police Officer Marc Barrett made the arrest.

