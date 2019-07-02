{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS —A Glens Falls woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a crash on Dix Avenue on Sunday, police said.

Rachel L. Howard, 37, was arrested shortly after police were called about an 8:23 p.m. collision with a parked box truck in which no injuries were reported.

Police located her vehicle on Ridge Street minutes later, and determined that she was drunk and had at least one prior DWI conviction, authorities said.

She had a 0.09 percent blood alcohol conviction, just above the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI, and was charged with felony DWI and issued unspecified traffic tickets, police said.

Glens Falls Police Officer James Neal made the arrest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments