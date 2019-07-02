GLENS FALLS —A Glens Falls woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a crash on Dix Avenue on Sunday, police said.
Rachel L. Howard, 37, was arrested shortly after police were called about an 8:23 p.m. collision with a parked box truck in which no injuries were reported.
Police located her vehicle on Ridge Street minutes later, and determined that she was drunk and had at least one prior DWI conviction, authorities said.
She had a 0.09 percent blood alcohol conviction, just above the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI, and was charged with felony DWI and issued unspecified traffic tickets, police said.
Glens Falls Police Officer James Neal made the arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.