GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls woman faces numerous charges after she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle on Ridge Street on Friday night, according to police.

Dana L. Gates, 33, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and issued numerous traffic tickets after the 5:46 p.m. crash, Glens Falls Police said. No injuries were reported.

Gates was also ticketed for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and following too closely. She was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

