QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls woman faces charges for allegedly selling narcotics, records show.

Justine M. Lombardo, 27, was charged with felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The agency did not say what drug she sold, but court records allege the sale took place on April 9.

Lombardo is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action.

