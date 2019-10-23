QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls woman faces charges for allegedly selling narcotics, records show.
Justine M. Lombardo, 27, was charged with felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The agency did not say what drug she sold, but court records allege the sale took place on April 9.
Lombardo is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.