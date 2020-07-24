Glens Falls withdraws motion to dismiss demonstration lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — The city on Friday withdrew its motion to dismiss a lawsuit pertaining to a local law requiring demonstration permits, after a federal judge this week granted a preliminary injunction in the case preventing parts of the law from being enforced.
The request to withdraw the motion to dismiss comes just two days after U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Kahn granted a preliminary injunction in a June 16 lawsuit filed by American Patriots Express, or APEX — a group whose members support the views of President Donald Trump — in U.S. District Court over City Code Section 87.
"In light of the court’s July 22, 2020, decision and order on plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, we respectfully request to withdraw our pending motion to dismiss without prejudice, so that we may have the opportunity to communicate with our clients and explore potential options moving forward," the request reads.
Section 87 requires any large demonstration, or "pre-planned gathering" of 25 or more, to first acquire a permit from the city before being allowed to proceed, and gives the city clerk up to 28 days to either issue or deny a permit, so long as written notice is provided to the applicant.
The injunction prevents the city from enforcing all aspects of the permitting process until a decision in the case is handed down.
In previous court filings, APEX stated that the law "violates the First Amendment on a number of grounds," and the group claimed that Section 87 gives the city clerk the ability to deny a demonstration permit based on a group's political views.
The group's co-founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, and an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are listed as plaintiffs in the case.
The city moved to dismiss the case last week, arguing plaintiffs had no standing to bring the lawsuit and that the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for Section 87 after unanimously upholding a similar law with similar language pertaining to the Chicago Park District nearly two decades ago.
A similar argument was made by the city last month in an attempt to block the injunction after a temporary restraining order was issued blocking the law from being enforced.
But in a 50-page ruling handed down this week, Kahn largely dismissed the city's argument in granting the injunction, saying that Section 87 is broad and that APEX has “shown a likelihood for success in their First Amendment challenge.”
The city contends the law was crafted with public safety in mind. The law is intended to give people the ability to exercise their First Amendment rights while allowing the city time to allocate resources needed to maintain order and divert any emergency vehicles away from demonstrators.
Mayor Dan Hall, Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are listed as defendants in the case.
Section 87 was approved by the Common Council in February in response to several large demonstrations that took place at Centennial Circle in the months prior. The law, however, applies to the entire city, not just the traffic circle.
In his ruling, Kahn said the law doesn't provide the public enough ability to “speak their mind on urgent matters," and that a city employee could "hinder an applicant’s political activism by unnecessarily delaying an application for up to 28 days."
Kahn also ruled the law fails to distinguish between a "pre-planned" and "spontaneous" demonstrations, which could lead to unjust enforcement.
“Under the First Amendment, prospective protesters who wish to speak their mind on urgent matters must have ample alternative avenues for expression within the town of Glens Falls,” Kahn wrote in his decision.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
