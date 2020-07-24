Glens Falls withdraws motion to dismiss demonstration lawsuit

In previous court filings, APEX stated that the law "violates the First Amendment on a number of grounds," and the group claimed that Section 87 gives the city clerk the ability to deny a demonstration permit based on a group's political views.

The group's co-founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, and an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are listed as plaintiffs in the case.

The city moved to dismiss the case last week, arguing plaintiffs had no standing to bring the lawsuit and that the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for Section 87 after unanimously upholding a similar law with similar language pertaining to the Chicago Park District nearly two decades ago.

A similar argument was made by the city last month in an attempt to block the injunction after a temporary restraining order was issued blocking the law from being enforced.

But in a 50-page ruling handed down this week, Kahn largely dismissed the city's argument in granting the injunction, saying that Section 87 is broad and that APEX has “shown a likelihood for success in their First Amendment challenge.”