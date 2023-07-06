Second Ward residents of Windy Hill and Windy Ridge in Glens Falls have gone at length to stop the Town of Queensbury’s proposed zoning change that would allow a project on Quaker Road to move forward. The project is a large F.W. Webb regional distribution center.

At the very end of Windy Hill, resident Gayle Dolbeck and her husband, Donald, have resided in their home for nine years. Gayle labeled the neighborhood as tranquil and calm.

“We have a very peaceful development up here and I always tell people we live in a development where you can hear a pin drop,” she said.

Gretchen Trombley resides at 32 Windy Hill and not only has signed a petition to stop the zoning change, but also explained how the property line extends to 22 feet from her back porch.

Trombley has been in contact with other neighbors in fighting the idea of the zoning being changed from commercial to “commercial light industrial.”

She said that Queensbury Supervisor John Strough has been moving too quickly.

The public hearing and notice local law for Queensbury says residents within 500 feet of the facility should have been notified of the project sooner than last week. The meeting for the zoning change was also scheduled sooner than July 10, but was rescheduled due to notifications not being sent to residents, according to the resolution setting up the public hearing.

“The Town Board initially scheduled the public hearing for June 19 but inadvertently neglected to include some of the provisions required for proper notice and notification,” the resolution to set a public hearing on the zoning change said. According to town planner Stu Baker notifications were mailed on June 28 about the project.

“I got my notice about the project last Thursday and a neighbor a couple houses down said she got hers on Saturday,” Trombley said. “I and a lot of the neighborhood were made aware of the facility through Second Ward Supervisor, Peter McDevitt.

McDevitt wrote a letter to residents of the neighborhood explaining that he went to the May 18 Planning Board meeting to argue against the project and the possible long-term impacts on wetlands and on the nearby neighbors’ homes.

Trombley has counted 30 wild turkeys, spoken with DEC officials to preserve the protected brown bat population behind her home, and has heard stories from her neighbors about bear, fox, deer, and bobcat sightings. She spoke about it at the May 18 meeting alongside McDevitt.

“The bats are protected, especially between Memorial Day and Labor Day, because the bats have their babies and are nursing,” she said.

In the spring of 2021, Robert Nemer, of the Nemer car dealerships, approached the Queensbury Planning Board with Studio A architecture to design an overflow parking lot for up 290 cars for his company.

Trombley said she believes the neighborhood should have been notified about the lot, saying they didn’t know what was going on until trees started coming down. There are still trees between the residential neighborhood and the development site. The dirt driveway accesses Quaker Road, away from the residential area, across the street from the Garvey Kia dealership.

“The trees are a barrier between my house and Quaker Road, from my house to the neighbor’s yards leading up to the dead end. My neighbors at the very end look across that lot directly into Garvey (Kia) lit up at night,” she said.

Trees were leveled for the car lot which resulted in water issues in neighbor’s basements, according to Trombley.

“One neighbor is a couple with kids and it happened on Christmas. The tree and presents were downstairs and it was just awful,” she said.

Denise Thorn, owner of 24 Windy Hill, agreed with water table concerns as there is a possibility that her basement or her neighbor’s basements will be flooded.

“This project’s impact on the wetlands weighs heavily on all of us. There has been an earnest effort to leverage the city’s purchase of the Tennis and Swim Club towards the creation of a significant wetlands preserve,” she said. “The scale of this proposal doesn’t even allow for an easement to connect these wetlands. In other words, if this project moves forward a huge opportunity for Queensbury and Glens Falls will have been lost.”

The next Queensbury Town Board will be held on July 10 at 7 p.m. in the Queensbury Activity Center at 742 Bay Road.