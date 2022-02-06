Glens Falls will lose two downtown offices in redistricting shuffle

Glens Falls picked up two new incumbents and lost two district offices, under the once-a-decade redistricting legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed on Thursday.

Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel said there will be some economic impact from the loss of district offices, but the bigger concern is keeping downtown Glens Falls prominent in the attention of new elected officials who will represent the city.

Bittel said the chamber will urge whoever is elected in November in the new 20th Congressional District and 113th Assembly District to open district offices in downtown.

Under the legislation, Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau are drawn into the new 20th Congressional District, where Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, will be the incumbent.

That means Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, would have to close her downtown Glens Falls district office at the end of the year, as she will no longer represent the city.

Stefanik will run for re-election in the new 21st District, which includes all or parts of 18 counties, including all of Washington County and the Warren County towns north of Queensbury.

Also under the legislation, Glens Falls is drawn into the new 113th Assembly, where Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will be the incumbent.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, will be the incumbent in the new 114th District, which includes all of Warren County except for Glens Falls.

He, too, would have to close his Glens Falls district office at the end of the year.

Aside from the vacancy of two prime downtown office suites, the most significant economic impact would be the loss of pedestrian traffic.

About 600 people annually visit Stefanik’s Glens Falls office to meet with the congresswoman or her staff, said Palmer Brigham, a Stefanik congressional office spokesman.

Dozens more routinely come to downtown to demonstrate outside Stefanik’s district office, sometimes drawing groups of counterdemonstrators.

“That’s not negligible,” said Bittel, referring to pedestrian traffic. “Certainly, it will have some economic impact. I’m more concerned about the recognition that office brings to Glens Falls.”

On the Senate side, Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, will run for re-election in the new 47th Senate District, which includes all of Warren, Washington, Essex, Clinton and Hamilton counties, and extends south into Saratoga and Fulton counties.

Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, will run in a dramatically reconfigured, but more compact, new 46th Senate District.

The redistricting plan now moves to the courts.

At least one lawsuit was filed on Friday, contending that the plan does not comply with the state constitution.

Stefanik, in an interview on the Fox Business program “Mornings With Maria” on Friday, said she expects many more lawsuits will be filed contesting the plan, which she called “the definition of gerrymandering.”

Democratic legislators in Albany have said that lawyers thoroughly reviewed the plan to make sure it is constitutional.

Stefanik said in a statement Thursday that she is “deeply disappointed” that Glens Falls and Queensbury and some municipalities in Saratoga and Jefferson counties, including Watertown, were drawn out of the district, but she looks forward to representing municipalities that have been added.

A portion of Fort Drum was drawn out of the district, and a portion remains in the new 21st District, which include all or portions of 18 counties.

“As the North Country deeply understands, Fort Drum’s impact is regional, statewide, national and international,” she said.

Stefanik said multiple reporters have called the new 21st District a “GOP super seat” because of its heavy concentration of Republican and Conservative voters.

President Trump, in 2020, carried the newly configured 21st District with 59.6 percent of the vote, a 19.2 percentage-point advantage, nearly double the 10.4 percent advantage in the current 21st District, according to a recent New York Times analysis.

In the Fox Business interview on Friday, Stefanik said overall, the redistricting plan does not meet the constitutional requirement to draw “compact and contiguous districts.”

Area state legislators criticized the redistricting plan.

“As a Legislature, we must be held responsible to the will of the people. This redistricting process has not reflected that. I will continue to say that gerrymandering is wrong, no matter the party in power,” Simpson said in a statement.

“Redistricting was supposed to be independent and not driven by partisan politics,” Jordan said in a statement. ”That is what voters wanted. That is what voters were promised. That is what these maps should have reflected.”

Stec, in remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday, said that five of 20 Republican Senate members “got a very unkind turn” in the redistricting plan, while three of 43 Democrats face “minor inconveniences.”

Stec said Democrats attempt to justify this by saying that Republicans used the redistricting process to their advantage in 2012 and 2002, when Republicans were in the majority in the Senate.

“So, we’ll pay for this sin, I guess. ... I understand that,” he said. “But I also understand that my teenage son, when he was much younger, he learned that two wrongs don’t make a right. And I think most New Yorkers, most intelligent people, would agree.”

Woerner did not return a message left with an aide seeking comment for this report.

