Glens Falls welcomes back baseball amid the pandemic

Social distancing was not rigidly observed on the field, as both teams tended to hang together, chatting in loose groups, with no masks. Players are only required to wear a mask into and out of the ballpark, not while on the field. Players have their temperature checked when they arrive at the gate.

“We told them to stay 6 feet apart,” Independents manager Steve St. Claire said. “A lot of these kids hang out together anyway, but we still have to try to do that.”

“I think guys are just excited to be on the field again — that’s like the last thing on their minds, everything going on with the coronavirus,” Dunkel said. “They’re just excited to be around other baseball players and back in the flow of things.”

The only player on the field required to wear a mask is the first baseman, and then only when an opposing player is on the base, because of the close quarters.

“It wasn’t too bad — a little hot underneath when it was sunny outside, but all in all it’s not too bad,” said Sal Pezzullo of St. Anselm’s, who was playing first base for Glens Falls. “Somebody’s on first only for a few minutes, I don’t have to wear it the whole time. It’s not too bad, as long as it doesn’t get in my eyes.”