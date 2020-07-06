Glens Falls welcomes back baseball amid the pandemic

GLENS FALLS — The first pitch was thrown for a strike, and with that, one small bit of normalcy returned in a decidedly abnormal year.
Baseball returned to East Field on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first live traditional sporting event in the area since March.
“It feels a little bit like your life is a little normal again,” said Ben Bernard, the owner of the Glens Falls Dragons of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, which went dark this summer because of the pandemic.
Monday’s game — the first of a doubleheader between the Glens Falls Independents and the Albany Athletics of the new Independent Collegiate Baseball League — was secondary to the restrictions and social distancing under Phase 4 of the state reopening plan.
Among the differences: social distancing, no concessions and one umpire stationed behind the pitcher’s mound instead of behind the plate. The number of fans was capped at two per player, but only about 70 or 80 fans attended the opener, scattered in pairs or individuals in every other bleacher behind home plate and down the first-base line.
“It was nice to get out there, but it was definitely different with the umpire behind the pitcher’s mound and everything, like the safety precautions,” said catcher Carson Dunkel, a Schuylerville graduate who plays at Siena. “It’s worth it just to play baseball again, rather than just hitting on your own and throwing with friends. So it was good to get out there with some guys again.”
Social distancing was not rigidly observed on the field, as both teams tended to hang together, chatting in loose groups, with no masks. Players are only required to wear a mask into and out of the ballpark, not while on the field. Players have their temperature checked when they arrive at the gate.
“We told them to stay 6 feet apart,” Independents manager Steve St. Claire said. “A lot of these kids hang out together anyway, but we still have to try to do that.”
“I think guys are just excited to be on the field again — that’s like the last thing on their minds, everything going on with the coronavirus,” Dunkel said. “They’re just excited to be around other baseball players and back in the flow of things.”
The only player on the field required to wear a mask is the first baseman, and then only when an opposing player is on the base, because of the close quarters.
“It wasn’t too bad — a little hot underneath when it was sunny outside, but all in all it’s not too bad,” said Sal Pezzullo of St. Anselm’s, who was playing first base for Glens Falls. “Somebody’s on first only for a few minutes, I don’t have to wear it the whole time. It’s not too bad, as long as it doesn’t get in my eyes.”
The one umpire was an interesting difference, adding a bit of a scrimmage feel to the game, won by Albany, 8-5.
“Logistically there are some major issues with it, but in the effort of getting back on the field, I guess it works,” said umpire Connor Hoagland, who called balls and strikes, and made the safe and out calls from the middle of the infield. “With one umpire behind the mound, there are some logistical things that cannot be done — fair-foul down the line, that’s something that’s just not possible with one man in the position I’m in. It’s definitely putting a lot of pressure on one guy to be in multiple spots at the same time, and hoping for the best.”
“That was weird, but he did a good job,” Dunkel said. “We’re not here to walk, we’re here to swing the bat, get at-bats. You want to see how your swing feels.”
Albany swept the doubleheader, 8-5 and 3-1. The Independents were wearing old Glens Falls Dragons jerseys because their own uniforms hadn’t yet arrived.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.