Glens Falls water, sewer customers to see 5% rate hike

GLENS FALLS — The average Glens Falls resident will see a $37 increase in their water and sewer bills under a roughly $10 million combined water and sewer budget.

A public hearing on the rates will be held on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. in Common Council chambers.

The proposed water budget is $3.425 million, which is an increase of about $89,000, or 2.48%, from this year’s $3.343 million budget. The sewer budget would decrease by $332,000, or 3.38%, to $6.622 million. The water rate is going to increase from 1.834 per 100 cubic feet to $1.863. The sewer rate would go from $2.123 to $2.448.

City Engineer Steve Gurzler told a recent meeting of the city’s Water and Sewer Commission that the city has enough surplus in the water and sewer funds to help offset the increase costs and hold the rate increases down to about 5%.

The city has to be careful about tapping too much and draining those funds, according to Gurzler. He said this year’s budget uses about $300,000 from the fund balance.

Gurzler said the city held rates flat for a six-year period from 2014 and 2019, before beginning to increase them.

“If we kind of continue on this process over the next five years of having modest rate increases, we should be able to achieve a stable position financially where we have a reasonable amount of fund balance and our income and expenses also match each other,” he said.

Gurzler said the rates for nonresidential customers have been bumped up more to reflect the city’s cost.

In addition to the revenue from customers, the budget also has revenue from the sale of timber, as well as Just Water’s contract for using water from the reservoir, and money from cellphone companies for their antennas that are affixed to water towers.

Other items in the budget include purchase of a pickup truck and payments on vehicles already purchased, according to Gurzler. In addition, the city continues to make upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, including installing some new pumps that allow for recycling water to be used for spraying and cleanup, instead of having to use fresh water.

In addition, the city is budgeting some money for maintenance work on the physical plant.

“We don’t have anything that it’s in imminent danger of collapse or failure, but what we’re trying to do is make sure we stay ahead of any issues,” he said.

Gurzler said the city continues to work on its project to install radio transmitters for remote meter reading. He said the city has about 900 left to install, which officials hope to get done by next fall. Then, the city will begin replacing the ones that have already worn out.

The budget also contains a reconfiguration of the Water and Sewer Department, which took effect last month. The water and sewer superintendent has been split off from the city engineer position in accordance with civil service rules. William Norton has been appointed water and sewer superintendent and began work on Oct. 18.

Gurzler is set to retire in January. He said he would spend the last few months helping with the transition and working on engineering for upcoming city products.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.