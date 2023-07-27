Glens Falls is reporting that the turbidity, or discoloration in the water, over the past few days has been caused by extended periods of high demand in the city's water distribution system.

The city says the high demand is not caused by a leak or failure in the system, but more likely because of another reason.

"We are actively reaching out to our larger customers to see if they are performing any maintenance on their property and/or drawing heavily from the water distribution system," Tim Drawbridge, the communications official with the city, wrote in an email today.

These flows spike but are maintained for an extended period and are causing the water discoloration, Drawbridge wrote, adding that according to water and sewer personnel, the water is not contaminated, and the clarity returns if people run their water for a few minutes.

"We will continue to monitor the water distribution system and hope to have these issues resolved as soon as possible," Drawbridge wrote.