GLENS FALLS — Voters in Glens Falls 2nd Ward will choose Nov. 5 between a political newcomer and a longtime public official for their representative on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Democrat/Conservative candidate Peter McDevitt faces a challenge this year from Republican Matthew Brown, a newcomer to a run for elected office who believes his experience in business management can be an asset to the county board.
McDevitt is seeking a sixth two-year term as Ward 2's supervisor, and points to his experience and leadership on the Board of Supervisors on a number of major issues. He has not had any opposition the past four elections.
Brown, 48, said he wants to give back to the county and city where he has spent his whole life, and he believes his career with a number of restaurants and other businesses has prepared him for public service. He said he wants to improve communication with ward residents, improve tourism promotion and look at ideas to stem the region's population loss.
"I want to give back to the community, the community I grew up in," he said.
Neither candidate has reported accepting any political contributions.
McDevitt, 76, a former Glens Falls Common Council member, is chairman of the county board's Economic Growth & Development Committee. He pointed to his leadership on a number of county issues during his tenure, such as opposition to selling the county nursing home to Centers Health Care and negotiating for a better settlement from Siemens for problems with an energy system used at county buildings, and to a successful effort to convince county leaders to back off changes to the senior meal program.
He said he is waiting for more information before deciding how to vote on two important upcoming county issues, whether to support a new operator for the county railroad, whether to increase the county sales tax from 7 to 8 percent.
McDevitt said he hoped to work with incoming county Sheriff Jim LaFarr to set up an opioid diversionary program in the county jail, as Saratoga County recently did.
Brown has been attending county meetings to get up to speed on the board's issues, and has been using his interest in technology to help get the word out about his campaign. In addition to a campaign Facebook page, he has a QR code on his social media to give voters more information about his platform via their cellphones.
He said he would like to see the Board of Supervisors spend more occupancy tax on a convention and visitors bureau, to bring in more visitors year-round.
"I see that sometimes it's kind of a slush fund for other things going on," Brown said of occupancy tax receipts.
Brown said the debate over how to distribute sales tax is "intractable," as the towns that are getting more money because of their waterfront property will not give any of it up.
He has worked as a chef, in management for restaurant chain TGI Friday and for a variety of other businesses, and now manages The Grill at Martha's, which has given him business experience that can help with county issues, he said. Having the colder months off will also give him time to dedicate to county issues, he said.
Brown said he believes in an eight-year term limit for public office, and would serve no more than four two-year terms if elected.
"I think I can do better," he said.
