GLENS FALLS – The Veterans Business Network (VBN) will host its annual Veteran Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk in downtown Glens Falls in September.

The event will be held, rain or shine, at 4 p.m., Sept. 13 beginning in downtown Glens Falls City Park. After brief greeting remarks, participants will walk a circuit around downtown Glens Falls for 22 minutes.

“We Veterans have a saying, ‘All gave some; some gave ALL,’” said Sean Dion, VBN Chair. “This should not hold true once home from the battlefield. Many veterans are either too proud, or do not know who to trust with their depression or PTSD. They are supposed to be free from danger once home.”

Dion is asking the community to participate in the walk to show veterans throughout the community the support they have to get the help they need.

In 2021, the VBN partnered with the VFW Post 2475 to organize what was then known as the Stop 22 Walk.

In partnering with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce (ARCC), the VBN has rebranded the event as the Veteran Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk.

“The leaders of the ARCC’s VBN have worked tirelessly to reach veterans in our community to provide valuable connections to resources, business opportunities and each other,” said Carol Ann Conover, ARCC liaison to the VBN. “I invite our community to walk with us and share this opportunity to raise awareness with your veteran friends and colleagues.”

Dion said a testament to the success of the walk is how much it has grown in the past two years and how wide-spread the level of support has been. Last year saw the addition of informational tables featuring resources and services for veterans.

“We open it up to having not-for-profit booths set up,” Dion said, adding that others who offer helpful services in this field are welcome.

Currently 11 businesses and organizations as well as representatives from state and local government are scheduled to attend this year to provide information and resources.

Each year, donations collected at the walk will benefit a veteran-focused nonprofit.

This year’s recipient is Alliance180, an equine peer-to-peer, purpose-driven program that aims to prevent suicide for fellow veterans, first responders and frontline healthcare workers facing the effects of trauma through a transformative equine experience.