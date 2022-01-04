Glens Falls vigil planned on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

GLENS FALLS — On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Progressive Action group will hold a vigil at Centennial Circle.

The vigil will be one of more than 150 similar events that will take place across the country, including in Albany and at the U.S. Capitol, according to a news release.

Joe Seeman, co-chair of the group and co-organizer of the vigil, said it has taken the year since the event for people’s concerns to take shape. But everyone involved with putting the vigil together has been working for about a month.

“It’s been almost a year since an attack, an attempt to overthrow the republic itself,” Seeman said.

He said that to frame people’s thoughts about the insurrection as “concerns” is not a strong enough way to say it. There was an assault on the democracy and that may be taken for granted from time to time, he said.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was putting fuel on the fire just days before Jan. 6 by pushing the so-called "big lie" about the presidential election outcome, Seeman said.

“She issues a statement full of lies claiming that there were 140,000 dead or illegal votes in one county in Georgia, and all kinds of lies that have been refuted, that have been thrown out by all of the judges,” he said.

Seeman said that to this day Stefanik is still pushing the "big lie." He also called her the biggest ally in the House of Representatives to former President Donald Trump.

The vigil will be a nonviolent, respectful calling out of Stefanik for her role in the events of Jan. 6, Seeman said.

Stefanik's office on Tuesday did not respond to a Post-Star email seeking comment.

A news release sent out by Christine Nicols, co-chair of the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Progressive Action, said the vigil will also serve as a remembrance of Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick who lost his life on the day. The vigil will also serve as a calling out of all accomplices of the attack to be held accountable and for Congress as a whole to take action to protect voting rights.

“We will be out there nonviolently and respectfully calling out Stefanik for her role, and demanding that Congress take action to stop the ongoing efforts that are going on across America to be able to overturn the will of the voters,” Seeman said.

Seeman said that everyone will wear face masks and will be socially distant outdoors for the vigil.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.