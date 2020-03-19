Glens Falls VA clinic cleaning after unconfirmed coronavirus patient

GLENS FALLS — A patient who went into the VA Clinic on Ridge Street on Thursday morning may have the new coronavirus, a local VA official said.

The patient is an "unconfirmed" case, they said. The patient has been tested but the test results may not come back until Friday.

The clinic is at 101 Ridge St.

Officials have not yet said how they are handling appointments today. Generally, an exam room must be so thoroughly cleaned that it can take an hour to remove any possibility of the virus.

Medical offices ask all patients to call ahead if they have symptoms including a fever, dry cough or trouble breathing. They can examine and treat the patient in a parking lot, for example, to avoid spreading the virus.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later at poststar.com for more.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.