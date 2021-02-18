 Skip to main content
Glens Falls urges residents to clear sidewalks
Glens Falls urges residents to clear sidewalks

Glens Falls snowstorm

A man uses a snowblower to clear off a sidewalk along Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls following on Dec. 17. The city is reminding residents to clear their sidewalks after many remain impassable days after a winter storm passed through.

 Jackson Gerker file photo,

GLENS FALLS — The city is reminding residents they have a responsibility to clear their sidewalks, since many remain impassable days after an icy winter storm passed through the region.

City law requires property owners or occupants to clear sidewalks that run next to their property of snow and ice within five hours after a storm ends. The law carries a fine of up to $250 and up to 15 days in jail.

“This has been an unusual few weeks with frequent storms and I know it’s a challenge to keep up with it,” Mayor Dan Hall said in a news release. “But sidewalks clogged with snow and ice makes it difficult, even dangerous, for pedestrians trying to get around. And for those with physical challenges, it makes it even harder.”

Staff from the city’s code enforcement office will be placing door hangers at properties in violation of the city ordinance, asking residents to clear the walkways, in an effort to encourage compliance.

If sidewalks remain uncleared, citations will be issued and the property owner will be subject to fines.

Another winter storm is on the way, with the forecast calling for up to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday night and lasting into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day, before tapering off Saturday morning.

Hall said keeping the sidewalks clear must be a priority.

“It’s really about assuring the safety of the public and ensuring that those who travel our city sidewalks can get where they need to go,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

