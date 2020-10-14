Glens Falls updates protest law following public hearing

GLENS FALLS — Two months after a federal judge issued an order preventing the city from enforcing a law requiring demonstration permits, the ordinance was revised Tuesday with little fanfare from the public.
Just two people weighed in during a public hearing that took place before the city's Common Council voted unanimously to approve changes to City Code Section 87, which requires large demonstrations, or "pre-planned" gatherings of more than 25, to first acquire a permit from the city.
The public hearing was held virtually because of state restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those wishing to weigh in had to do so by telephone.
In a 50-page ruling delivered on Wednesday, a federal judge said parts of City Code Section 87 are broad and found that plaintiffs in the case have "shown a likelihood for success in their First Amendment challenge."
A federal lawsuit was filed against the city in June by members of the group American Patriots Express, who claim the law violates the First Amendment and gives the city the ability to discriminate against certain political groups.
Members of American Patriots Express, or APEX, support the views of President Donald Trump. The group’s co-founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are listed as plaintiffs in the case.
But members of the public had little to say about the ordinance during a public hearing, which the city is required to hold when altering its laws.
Nick Collins, a city resident, called into the meeting to question the need for Section 87. He pointed to other local ordinances that require large groups to gain a permit when holding a parade or gathering in a city park as reason to eliminate the law entirely.
“Is it necessary to put in this demonstration law when it has the potential to cost the city a lot of money in litigation?” Collins asked.
Mayor Dan Hall explained Section 87 pertains to demonstrations that take place throughout the city, not just public parks. He added that he believes the changes, which the city adopted at the recommendation of its lawyers, would be “accepted by the organizations that are protesting.”
“We put in this local law for certain restrictions that were not under our current codes,” Hall said. “We think that the changes we put in will be accepted by the organizations that are protesting.”
Hall, along with Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
Another caller, Robin Barkenhagen, raised concerns about the law’s ban on face masks. The Common Council, in reaction to Barkenhagen's comments, removed the language from the revised law at Tuesday's meeting.
In addition to eliminating a ban on face masks, the Common Council approved language that shortens the period the city has to issue a permit from up to 28 days with written notice to the applicant to just seven business days.
Language defining “spontaneous demonstrations,” which was left out of the original law, was also added.
Section 87 applies only to demonstrations that are pre-planned.
But a federal judge, in issuing an order preventing the city from enforcing the law, said not defining spontaneous demonstrations made the law overly broad.
Under the revised law, a spontaneous demonstration is one that was not planned seven business days before taking place.
It’s unclear if the revised law will alter the direction of the lawsuit.
The city must petition the court to lift the injunction preventing the city from enforcing the law.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.