Glens Falls updates protest law following public hearing

Nick Collins, a city resident, called into the meeting to question the need for Section 87. He pointed to other local ordinances that require large groups to gain a permit when holding a parade or gathering in a city park as reason to eliminate the law entirely.

“Is it necessary to put in this demonstration law when it has the potential to cost the city a lot of money in litigation?” Collins asked.

Mayor Dan Hall explained Section 87 pertains to demonstrations that take place throughout the city, not just public parks. He added that he believes the changes, which the city adopted at the recommendation of its lawyers, would be “accepted by the organizations that are protesting.”

“We put in this local law for certain restrictions that were not under our current codes,” Hall said. “We think that the changes we put in will be accepted by the organizations that are protesting.”

Hall, along with Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Another caller, Robin Barkenhagen, raised concerns about the law’s ban on face masks. The Common Council, in reaction to Barkenhagen's comments, removed the language from the revised law at Tuesday's meeting.