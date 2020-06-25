Glens Falls trolley service set to resume operations

GLENS FALLS — It won't be "all aboard" when the city's trolley bus service resumes Saturday.
That's because seating capacity has been reduced by half to allow room for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Scott Sopcyzk, director of the Greater Glens Falls Transit System.
"This is a different year," he said.
Still, trolleys will be operating on a close-to-normal schedule this season compared to years past, but with strict safety and disinfecting protocols in place to prevent spreading the virus.
Only the Warrensburg route has been canceled this year due to a reduced number of drivers, and routes between Glens Falls and Lake George will run every half-hour instead of 15 minutes, Spocyzk said.
Trolleys, he added, will be disinfected before being allowed to leave the garage.
Still, passengers can expect to see some significant changes once on board.
For starters, all riders will be required to wear a face mask when riding any of the system's eight trolley buses. Those without a face covering will be given one for free before boarding, Spocyzk said.
"That is a firm requirement we are going to have," he said.
Fares have also been suspended through Labor Day to limit contact between trolley operators and passengers. The transit system received $3 million in federal funding through the CARES Act earlier this year, allowing operations to resume without any major revenue losses, Spocyzk said.
More than 100,000 riders used the trolleys last year.
But that number is expected to drop because of the reduced capacity and fewer events taking place in Lake George this summer.
The village has canceled its fireworks displays and summer concert series, and a number of major events won't take place this year because of the pandemic.
Every other row on the trolleys will be roped off to allow passengers space to spread out. Instead of 28 bench seats, trolleys will have just 13 or 14 available, depending on their configuration.
Sopcyzk said the reduced capacity is a concern given how popular the trolleys have been in years past, but he's hoping people will be understanding of the situation and only use the system when absolutely necessary.
"We really want to focus on people that are using the trolley to get to work," he said.
Still, Sopcyzk said, service is available.
"We're progressing the best we can," he said.
