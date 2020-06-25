Glens Falls trolley service set to resume operations

GLENS FALLS — It won't be "all aboard" when the city's trolley bus service resumes Saturday.

That's because seating capacity has been reduced by half to allow room for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Scott Sopcyzk, director of the Greater Glens Falls Transit System.

"This is a different year," he said.

Still, trolleys will be operating on a close-to-normal schedule this season compared to years past, but with strict safety and disinfecting protocols in place to prevent spreading the virus.

Only the Warrensburg route has been canceled this year due to a reduced number of drivers, and routes between Glens Falls and Lake George will run every half-hour instead of 15 minutes, Spocyzk said.

Trolleys, he added, will be disinfected before being allowed to leave the garage.

Still, passengers can expect to see some significant changes once on board.

For starters, all riders will be required to wear a face mask when riding any of the system's eight trolley buses. Those without a face covering will be given one for free before boarding, Spocyzk said.

"That is a firm requirement we are going to have," he said.