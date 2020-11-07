Glens Falls to upgrade streetlights next year

Those savings will be used to pay for the project over a 15-year period. The new lights are expected to last up to 25 years before needing to be replaced.

Flagg said the city’s contract with the Power Authority was designed to be “cash-flow positive,” which means the city will be able to pocket a small amount of the savings each year until the loan is paid off.

The savings will range from several hundred to a several thousand each year, depending on the final interest rate of the loan, which is not expected to exceed 4%.

“It’s designed to be cash-flow positive, it’s not designed to be a big money making venture while they’re paying for it,” Flagg said.

The new lights will also include smart technology that will provide the city the ability to turn lights on more gradually and to dim or turn off lights in certain parts of the city as needed, which will help generate additional savings.

Currently, the city’s streetlights are all metered, which means they turn on and off at the same time each day.

“Eventually, having the smart technology on here will allow us to save more money,” Flagg said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

