Glens Falls to upgrade street lights next year
Glens Falls to upgrade street lights next year

Downtown perspective

The city will begin replacing its current street lights with energy-efficient LED lighting beginning next year. The $2.6 million project will be paid for over a 15-year period with the savings generated by the new lights. Seen here: Glen Street is seen as vehicles' light trails pass. This effect was created using a long shutter speed. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The city will begin replacing its current street lights with energy-efficient LED lighting next year, a move that’s expected to save millions overtime and cost the city little.

City officials have discussed upgrading its street lighting since Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2018 announced plans to convert 500,000 street lights across the state to LED by 2025, said Jeff Flagg, the city’s sustainability coordinator.

The city has 1,500 street lights that it currently leases through National Grid for around $140,000 a year.

“This is a project that I guess you would say is both low-hanging fruit and a heavy lift at the same time,” Flagg said.

To complete the conversion, the city recently secured a $2.6 million low-interest loan through the state’s Power Authority, which will also carry out the work beginning sometime in January. The project is expected to take around three months to complete.

The loan also comes with a separate $225,000 grant, which the city is currently deciding how to spend.

Flagg said the new lighting will is essentially pay for itself, and will actually generate millions in savings for the city in the years ahead.

Instead of leasing the new fixtures, the city plans to purchase the LED lights from National Grid. In addition, the more efficient lighting is expected to save the city around 70% in energy costs, or about $110,000 a year.

Those savings will be used to pay for the project over a 15-year period. The new lights are expected to last up to 25 years before needing to be replaced.

Flagg said the city’s contract with the Power Authority was designed to be “cash-flow positive,” which means the city will be able to pocket a small amount of the savings each year until the loan is paid off.

The savings will range from several hundred to a several thousand each year, depending on the final interest rate of the loan, which is not expected to exceed 4%.

“It’s designed to be cash-flow positive, it’s not designed to be a big money making venture while they’re paying for it,” Flagg said.

The new lights will also include smart technology that will provide the city the ability to turn lights on more gradually and to dim or turn off lights in certain parts of the city as needed, which will help generate additional savings.

Currently, the city’s street lights are all metered, which means they turn on and off at the same time each day.

“Eventually, having the smart technology on here will allow us to save more money,” Flagg said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

