Glens Falls to spend American Rescue Plan funds on water treatment plant

GLENS FALLS — The city will use some of the money it has received under the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade filters at its water treatment plant.
Common Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved $1.6 million in spending to replace the sand used to filter particles from drinking water and repair any corrosion found in the system, following a recommendation from the Water and Sewer Commission earlier this month.
The sand was last replaced 19 years ago, just shy of the 20-year mark when replacement is recommended, said City Engineer Steve Gurzler during a Sept. 7 Water and Sewer Commission meeting.
“Our goal is to get our filters cleaned out, inspect the interior components, which have not been inspected in the last 19 years and take a look at anything that needs replacement and get that fixed,” he said.
Gurzler added that the city has consistently maintained the plant's five filters over the last two decades and noted the city’s drinking water quality continues to meet standards set by the state.
The project will be completed in two phases, beginning in November, to ensure no disruption in service while crews from Suez Advanced Solutions work to remove the compacted material and inspect the water plant.
Suez repainted the city's two water storage tanks last year and is contracted to maintain the tanks over the next three years.
Work to upgrade the filters should be done by next spring, and the city will pay for the project over a two-year period, said Roger Linder, a regional sales representative with Suez.
The $1.5 million project is the first to be covered by the more than $12 million in federal funding the city is due under the American Rescue Plan Act — a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by Congress earlier this year.
Mayor Dan Hall, in an interview last week, said the city is still figuring out how to use the money, which must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, according to federal guidelines.
Half of the money was received earlier this year and the remaining balance is due next year.
City officials intend to use just over $1 million of the money to cover costs of the Dix Avenue Preservation Project, which included extensive water and sewer upgrades.
In addition to water, sewer and broadband projects, the money can be used to help small businesses and individuals and to recoup any revenue lost due to the pandemic.
The money cannot be used to pay down debt or lower taxes.
Any unspent funds must be returned to the federal government, according to the program's guidelines.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.