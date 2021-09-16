Glens Falls to spend American Rescue Plan funds on water treatment plant

Work to upgrade the filters should be done by next spring, and the city will pay for the project over a two-year period, said Roger Linder, a regional sales representative with Suez.

The $1.5 million project is the first to be covered by the more than $12 million in federal funding the city is due under the American Rescue Plan Act — a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by Congress earlier this year.

Mayor Dan Hall, in an interview last week, said the city is still figuring out how to use the money, which must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, according to federal guidelines.

Half of the money was received earlier this year and the remaining balance is due next year.

City officials intend to use just over $1 million of the money to cover costs of the Dix Avenue Preservation Project, which included extensive water and sewer upgrades.

In addition to water, sewer and broadband projects, the money can be used to help small businesses and individuals and to recoup any revenue lost due to the pandemic.

The money cannot be used to pay down debt or lower taxes.

Any unspent funds must be returned to the federal government, according to the program's guidelines.

