Glens Falls to restart parking enforcement

GLENS FALLS — The city, for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, will again be enforcing parking regulations.

The enforcement starts Sunday.

Police have been providing warning messages since October on cars that were parked too long in any spot.

“No one likes to pay parking fines and the city most certainly doesn’t like to issue parking tickets,” Mayor Bill Collins said in a Tuesday news release. “But with business being back to normal, the city needs to ensure that our downtown businesses have spaces available for their customers to park while they shop as well as for visitors who come to the city for any events.”

As a reminder, officials noted that on-the-road parking spots in the downtown district have a 2-hour limit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Those same spots are free from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and there is currently no parking on any street in the city of Glens Falls between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.," the release states.

Provided is a list of streets that will resume a 2-hour parking limit beginning Sunday:

Glen Street from the Bridge Street to Pine Street

Warren Street from Centennial Circle to Church Street

Ridge Street from Centennial Circle to Washington Street

Bay Street from Glen Street to Washington Street

Pine Street from Glen Street to Elm Street

South Street from Glen Street to Pine Street

Hudson Avenue from Centennial Circle to Pine Street

Park Street from Glen Street to School Street

Civic Center Plaza from Glen Street to Warren Street

Maple Street from Bay Street to Church Street

Clinton Avenue from Elm Street to School Street

Exchange Street from Elm Street to the end

Lapham Place from Glen Street to Ridge Street

Elm Street parking lot

Ridge Street parking lot

Warren Street parking lot

Exchange Street parking lot

Collins said city officials understand that parking is a significant concern for downtown workers, business owners, residents, visitors and shoppers.

“That’s why I commissioned a downtown parking utilization study last summer, which we will receive very shortly. And the Common Council’s Special Projects Committee is looking at the parking issue holistically," he said.

The committee, according to the news release, is looking "at parking needs throughout the city to move forward and beyond including overnight parking, enforcement by ticketing, parking downtown, parking lots, parking permits, needs for additional parking, and a citywide parking app.

The news release said the city will seek public comment on all those issues as the committee moves ahead.

“I offer my thanks to all of our residents as we restart our parking enforcement program to keep Glens Falls moving forward,” Collins stated.