Glens Falls to replace roofs on arena, City Hall

GLENS FALLS — The city is moving forward with a pair of costly construction projects that will put new roofs on Cool Insuring Arena and City Hall.

Last month, the city issued a request for bids to replace the aging arena roof, which is expected to cost a little more than $2.3 million, according to an engineering study done last year by C&S Companies and obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Steve Gurzler, the city’s engineer, said he won't know the final cost of the project until a bid is awarded but is hopeful the estimate is accurate. He noted the market for construction materials is "very volatile."

“I’m hoping that, as always, the consultant's estimate is good and that we get some reasonable bids,” he said.

Bids are due by the end of the month and construction is expected to begin in early May and conclude by the end of summer, Gurzler said.

Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, with operational costs covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid by the city.

Gurzler said the city is looking into grants to help pay for the project. The remaining costs will be bonded.