Glens Falls to replace roofs on arena, City Hall

GLENS FALLS — The city is moving forward with a pair of costly construction projects that will put new roofs on Cool Insuring Arena and City Hall.
Last month, the city issued a request for bids to replace the aging arena roof, which is expected to cost a little more than $2.3 million, according to an engineering study done last year by C&S Companies and obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Steve Gurzler, the city’s engineer, said he won't know the final cost of the project until a bid is awarded but is hopeful the estimate is accurate. He noted the market for construction materials is "very volatile."
“I’m hoping that, as always, the consultant's estimate is good and that we get some reasonable bids,” he said.
Bids are due by the end of the month and construction is expected to begin in early May and conclude by the end of summer, Gurzler said.
Cool Insuring Arena is owned by the city, with operational costs covered by the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. Maintenance expenses, including roof repairs, are paid by the city.
Gurzler said the city is looking into grants to help pay for the project. The remaining costs will be bonded.
The $12.23 million in federal aid the city is expected to receive under the American Rescue Plan, the latest stimulus bill passed by Congress, cannot be used to fund the repairs.
In addition to the new roof, several gutters will be repaired and new flashing and insulation will be installed to make the building more energy-efficient.
Some asbestos-containing material has also been identified and will be removed, Gurzler said.
The city, last August, borrowed more than $500,000 to conduct engineering studies on the arena’s roof and all of City Hall, a historic building constructed in 1900 that has long been in need of repair.
The borrowed funds also covered a $229,000 roof replacement for the Fire Road ice rink.
The roof on City Hall will be replaced this year, and he expects to open up bidding in the coming weeks, Gurzler said.
The project, which will include new asphalt shingles, gutter repairs and all new insulation in the building's attic, is expected to cost more than $750,000, according to the C&S Companies study.
“With an old building like that, the first thing you have to do is get a roof on it,” he said. “That’s necessary to stabilize the whole structure.”
The report lays out a number of other problems with City Hall, including rotting windows, minor issues with the façade and the need for a revamped heating system.
City officials are considering how to tackle the additional repairs, which are expected to cost around $1.7 million, according to the engineering study.
Driving up the cost is the building’s historical significance, which requires any exterior work to match the original design as closely as possible.
The city has attempted to repair some parts of the aging building over the years. That work included replacement of a number of windows with vinyl windows. The study recommends removing those and replacing them with “historically appropriate” wooden versions.
“We recommend replacing the windows that were previously replaced with more historically appropriate window replicas. We also would recommend removing the existing exterior storm windows, rehabilitating the existing wood window frames as well as the existing wood window trim to remain," the study reads.
Replacing City Hall's 90 windows would cost an estimated $702,000, according to the study.
Upgrading the building’s outdated heating system is expected to run between $73,000 for a simple boiler replacement, to $925,000 for a net-zero energy-efficient system.
Gurzler said the city paid for the engineering study last year in the hopes of being awarded grants to pay for the work.
"There's funding kicking out right now for various economic recovery programs," he said. "We're hoping we can find some money in one of those programs that will enable us to take the project a little further."
