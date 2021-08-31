Glens Falls to repave Glen Street next week

GLENS FALLS — Glen Street traffic will be disrupted next week as the city works to repave the roadway from the intersection of South and Bay streets to Fort Amherst Road.

The city's Department of Public Works will be working alongside Commercial Paving Co. to resurface the roadway from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10. All work is weather dependent.

In an effort to minimize disruptions, the work will take place at night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glen Street will be closed during construction and all traffic will be detoured onto Bay Street.

Local traffic should use side streets and follow DPW flagger instructions. Emergency vehicles will still have access to the roadway.

Digital message boards have been placed at the intersection of Bay and South Street and at Fort Amherst Road to notify the public of the closure.

Anyone with questions should contact Assistant City Engineer Jeremy Schneible at 518-761-3850, ext. 124.

The repaving of Glen Street is scheduled to begin as the city begins winding down construction on another major project along Dix Avenue that has snarled traffic for months.

Crews are expected to finish resurfacing Dix Avenue late next week, weather permitting.

