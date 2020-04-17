Glens Falls to receive nearly $3.46 million for bus system; limited service to resume Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Greater Glens Falls Transit will resume limited service Monday by offering trips to help people get to the grocery store, medical appointments and jobs, with the help of $3.46 million in federal money.

Glens Falls Transportation Director Scott Sopczyk said this funding will give the organization some financial stability to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and expand some services once the crisis has passed.

Regular service has been suspended since March 22.

There will be some changes with service resuming. People will have to wear a face covering to board the bus and other new procedures will be implemented, according to Sopczyk.

“There will be at least one empty seat between every person to achieve social distancing where we can,” he said. “We’ll be forgoing fare collection to limit the interaction the public will have with the driver.”

In addition, Sopczyk said GGFT has worked to improve the ventilation system in the buses so air is circulating more frequently. The buses are also cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant before they go into service.