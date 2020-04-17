Glens Falls to receive nearly $3.46 million for bus system; limited service to resume Monday

GLENS FALLS — Greater Glens Falls Transit will resume limited service Monday by offering trips to help people get to the grocery store, medical appointments and jobs, with the help of $3.46 million in federal money.
Glens Falls Transportation Director Scott Sopczyk said this funding will give the organization some financial stability to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and expand some services once the crisis has passed.
Regular service has been suspended since March 22.
There will be some changes with service resuming. People will have to wear a face covering to board the bus and other new procedures will be implemented, according to Sopczyk.
“There will be at least one empty seat between every person to achieve social distancing where we can,” he said. “We’ll be forgoing fare collection to limit the interaction the public will have with the driver.”
In addition, Sopczyk said GGFT has worked to improve the ventilation system in the buses so air is circulating more frequently. The buses are also cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant before they go into service.
The federal funding will offset some of the cost of these initiatives, which also include purchasing personal protective equipment, and make up for the lost revenue from the suspension of fares, according to Sopczyk. The agency has an annual budget for about $2 million.
The buses will run from noon to 4 p.m.
“We’ll look to see what makes sense and add to it from there,” Sopczyk said. “We want to be sure we can maintain as safe a travel environment as we can.”
For more information, visit www.gftransit.org.
He said he anticipates that there may be an increased need for transit after the pandemic, with people driving less because of their economic circumstances.
Greater Glens Falls Transit also has been working with the Salvation Army to deliver food to senior housing facilities such as Stichman Towers and Cronin High Rise.
“Instead of bringing the seniors to the store, we’ve found a way to bring the food to the public,” he said.
U.S Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the funding from the CARES Act federal stimulus package in a news release.
“Our North Country communities need direct assistance in order to cover costs related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including those related to transportation,” she said. “It is critically important that Glens Falls is receiving this funding to respond to the transit needs in their area, and I will continue to advocate for direct funding to be provided to our communities in order to provide relief from this unprecedented crisis.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
