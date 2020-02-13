Glens Falls to receive $491,000 in HUD money
0 comments

Glens Falls to receive $491,000 in HUD money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News tile

GLENS FALLS — The city will receive $490,696 in funding to help provide housing and expand economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of Community Development Block Grants, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

This funding goes toward a variety of initiatives, including helping first-time home buyers, assisting residents make improvements to houses, combating blighted properties, assisting nonprofits and promoting workforce development initiatives, according to the city’s website.

“Affordable housing is a prominent issue in many areas in my district, and initiatives like this help communities to provide more affordable and suitable opportunities. I will continue to advocate for programs that enable our local communities to support those in need of assistance,” she said in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News