The city will submit its application for a Department of State Smart Growth Grant.

At the Glens Falls Common Council meeting on Tuesday July 11, there was concern that the council would not be able to get the application in on time, but Chris Round of LaBella Associates emailed the city on Thursday, July 13 saying that his company could hit the July 28 deadline. If the city wins the $150,000 grant, officials plan to use the money to create a new comprehensive plan of prioritized projects, using the services of LaBella Associates a consulting firm that often contracts with the city.

The comprehensive plan will guide major decisionmaking in the city for years. The current plan is 20 years old. The last comprehensive plan largely focused on how to transform downtown, facility infrastructure, and aesthetics, according to Round.

In private meetings and emails with Round, Mayor Bill Collins asked if $150,000 would be enough for a full comprehensive plan.

Round said the money would not fund a full plan, but it was better to start somewhere than not at all.

“You have many capital infrastructure needs and it (the plan) can help establish priorities and improve your ability to secure funds,” Round said.

Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer has advocated for an updated comprehensive plan since her prior term with former Mayor Dan Hall, but it has not come to fruition.

Palmer said the city became aware through conversations with LaBella that the grant was available. Another consultant said the city would be a great match for the grant. However, the board would need to pass a resolution in order for LaBella to start working on the application.

Some worried that the Smart Growth application would be too much work for staff, and Palmer asked Round to confirm the possible trouble.

“I think when you are scored on these (applications) it will speak to capacity, like does the city have the resources, the staff. Is the community prepared?” Round responded.

Palmer said, “You’ve become concerned about our capacity and the second concern is that we may be jeopardizing the BOA (Brownfield Opportunity Area) grant if we apply for the other (Smart Growth).” The city has already applied for the Brownfield Opportunity Area grant which would be used to revitalize and clean some industrial property in Ward 1, especially on Maple Street, also Warren and South Street.

Round confirmed that he had some concerns, but said it was hard to understand the scorers of the Department of State, and he doesn’t believe they will compare the city’s applications side by side.

Forth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham, told the council he spoke with the Department of State about both the comprehensive plan and the BOA application, adding that he was told that the two grants “complement each other.” Palmer said she also made calls to officials from the DOS and heard the same.

“I just don’t understand how we went from ‘here’s an action plan’ to ‘it’s not in our interest to pursue this at this point,’” Lapham said when it appeared the council was not going to move forward with the Smart Growth application.

“We heard that you wanted to apply, the program was out there, and there was an interest in an application,” Round explained. They only had a couple days to give notice to the state that they planned to apply for the Smart Growth grant. The city also had to set a resolution in order for the plan to progress. All of this pushed away from applying, Round said. Since then, Round has shifted, saying he believes his team at LaBella can get the work done.

The Smart Growth Grant will cover 90% of the costs with the city paying a 10% match. The city will only have to contribute $15,000 to the full $150,000. Award notices should be distributed later this year in December.