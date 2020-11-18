Glens Falls to pay $2.4M for painting and maintenance of water tanks

GLENS FALLS — The city has entered into a $2.4 million contract to repaint and maintain its water storage tanks for the next three years, a move that’s expected to extend the life of the tanks for up to 20 years.

City Engineer Steve Gurzler said the city has been looking to restore its two 2.3-million-gallon tanks for a number of years, but decided to make the move after Queensbury entered into a maintenance contract for its water tanks in 2017.

Queensbury signed a contract with Suez, a service utility company based in Georgia, to maintain its four water towers and concrete water tank.

The city followed suit earlier this year, signing a similar contract with the same company to paint, disinfect and maintain its tanks for the next three years after issuing a request for proposals.

“It’s a pretty good deal because it gives us a partner to work with,” Gurzler said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The contract covers the repainting of the tanks and includes three years of maintenance. Additional filtration is also included, which Gurlzer said will help improve water quality for residents.