Glens Falls to livestream police reform committee meetings

GLENS FALLS — After meeting behind closed doors for the last month, a committee tasked with reforming the city’s police department will begin livestreaming its meetings starting Thursday.
Jim Clark, who represents the city’s Fifth Ward and heads its police reform committee, said on Wednesday the committee’s meetings will now be available to view via the city’s YouTube channel from in the future in order to afford the public the opportunity to listen in on conversations taking place.
“This is a working committee, so we won’t be taking comments or anything like that, but we’re looking at trying to figure out a way to get people to make comments, suggestions or thoughts on our website either via the police or the city page as well,” Clark said.
The decision to livestream the meetings comes just days after a Post-Star article highlighted how a number of local police reform committees — including Glens Falls — have been meeting behind closed doors despite state guidelines requiring transparency throughout the monthslong process.
Months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring police departments across New York to develop a more community-based approach to policing, a number of local committees have started drafting reform plans.
Minutes for the committee’s first three meetings were also made public for the first time this week via the Glens Falls Police Department’s website.
Police departments throughout the state have until April 1 to submit reform plans to the state or risk losing state funding under an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in June.
Cuomo issued the order following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked weeks of civil unrest across the country, including a protest and subsequent march in Glens Falls.
Clark said the committee is also discussing plans that will allow members of the public to weigh in on the proposed reforms once an initial draft is completed, but noted the pandemic has made soliciting public input difficult.
Public meetings via Zoom and paper surveys are options that are being looked at, Clark said.
“We’re going to try and figure out how it’s going to be the most effective,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do all of it.”
In Washington County, Sheriff Jeff Murphy said he has been meeting with various groups to discuss reform since Cuomo issued the order in June, adding that his department is collecting public input through a survey that has been distributed online and with the help of local municipalities.
Murphy added that he rejected any notion that his department hasn’t been transparent or taking the governor’s mandate seriously, noting that he began looking at his department’s policies soon after the order was handed down.
“We’ve been working on this for six months,” he said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office plans to submit a final plan to the state sometime in January after a final proposal is adopted by the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Murphy said he plans to put an initial reform plan on the department’s website in the coming weeks and will be updating the plan as it’s revised.
The public has until Dec. 4 to submit a survey and a public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18 to solicit additional further input.
In the meantime, Murphy said he would be happy to meet with any group to hear their concerns and go over the department’s policies, so long as they are in compliance with the COVID guidelines.
“We welcome public input,” he said.
