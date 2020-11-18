Glens Falls to livestream police reform committee meetings

Police departments throughout the state have until April 1 to submit reform plans to the state or risk losing state funding under an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in June.

Cuomo issued the order following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked weeks of civil unrest across the country, including a protest and subsequent march in Glens Falls.

Clark said the committee is also discussing plans that will allow members of the public to weigh in on the proposed reforms once an initial draft is completed, but noted the pandemic has made soliciting public input difficult.

Public meetings via Zoom and paper surveys are options that are being looked at, Clark said.

“We’re going to try and figure out how it’s going to be the most effective,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do all of it.”

In Washington County, Sheriff Jeff Murphy said he has been meeting with various groups to discuss reform since Cuomo issued the order in June, adding that his department is collecting public input through a survey that has been distributed online and with the help of local municipalities.