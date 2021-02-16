 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls to host virtual police reform forum on Thursday
0 comments

Glens Falls to host virtual police reform forum on Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The city’s police reform committee on Thursday will host a virtual public forum to discuss a proposed plan to reform the Glens Falls Police Department.

The virtual forum will be the first time the public will be able to speak directly to members of the 14-person committee since the 10-page proposal was made public for the first time earlier this month.

Download PDF Glens Falls Police Department reform plan

Members of the public have only been allowed to weigh in on the proposed plan through a pair of virtual surveys and via email or written letters sent to the city’s police department.

The plan primarily calls for increasing transparency and communication with the public, as well as looking into several diversion programs for those suffering from issues relating to mental health and substance abuse.

To view the plan, visit the police department’s website at: https://bit.ly/3bcDONN.

Those looking to attending the 6:30 p.m. forum on Thursday can do so by visiting, https://bit.ly/3dkEe7m, or by entering the below information into Zoom:

Meeting ID: 874 6565 2999

Passcode: 553996

To dial by phone call:

+1-646-876-9923, 87465652999#, *553996#.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News