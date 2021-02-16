Glens Falls to host virtual police reform forum on Thursday

GLENS FALLS — The city’s police reform committee on Thursday will host a virtual public forum to discuss a proposed plan to reform the Glens Falls Police Department.

The virtual forum will be the first time the public will be able to speak directly to members of the 14-person committee since the 10-page proposal was made public for the first time earlier this month.

Members of the public have only been allowed to weigh in on the proposed plan through a pair of virtual surveys and via email or written letters sent to the city’s police department.

The plan primarily calls for increasing transparency and communication with the public, as well as looking into several diversion programs for those suffering from issues relating to mental health and substance abuse.

To view the plan, visit the police department’s website at: https://bit.ly/3bcDONN.