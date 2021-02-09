Glens Falls to host virtual forum on police reform plans

GLENS FALLS — Residents seeking to weigh in on the city’s proposal to reform its police department will have an opportunity next week during a virtual public forum.
The Feb. 18 forum will mark the first time the public will be able to directly ask questions of members of a 14-person committee tasked with developing the reform plan.
The 10-page proposal was released last week.
The committee — which was appointed by Mayor Dan Hall following an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year — has been working to develop the plan through a series of meetings since October.
Previously, the public was only able to weigh in through an online survey or the contact page found on the police department’s website.
The committee is expected to revise the plan based on public input. A final proposal will be presented to the city’s Common Council for approval sometime next month.
The city has until April 1 to submit a final plan to the state or risk losing state funding.
Initially, the committee began formulating the proposal behind closed doors, but later began streaming the meetings via the city’s YouTube page after a Post-Star article highlighted that the closed-door meetings violated the guidelines laid out by the governor’s executive order calling for transparency.
Months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring police departments across New York to develop a more community-based approach to policing, a number of local committees have started drafting reform plans.
Cuomo issued the order last June creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The Collaborative was designed to allow members of the public to scrutinize current police policies and help develop ways to modernize departments.
Under the city’s proposal, the department would increase its transparency, bolster community outreach programs and look into adopting diversion programs for some low-level offenders suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues.
The department will also increase training for officers and appoint a community liaison officer, who would work to improve communication with the public, according to the plan.
In addition, the department is expected to hire a social worker sometime this year in order to better address issues surrounding mental health for officers and members of the public.
The city is collecting public input on the proposal via an online survey through Feb. 12. The survey, along with a copy of the proposal, can be found on the police department’s website at this location: https://bit.ly/3qirF0h.
The Feb. 18 forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. All members of the public are invited to attend.
