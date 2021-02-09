Glens Falls to host virtual forum on police reform plans

The committee is expected to revise the plan based on public input. A final proposal will be presented to the city’s Common Council for approval sometime next month.

The city has until April 1 to submit a final plan to the state or risk losing state funding.

Initially, the committee began formulating the proposal behind closed doors, but later began streaming the meetings via the city’s YouTube page after a Post-Star article highlighted that the closed-door meetings violated the guidelines laid out by the governor’s executive order calling for transparency.

+5 Local committees begin focusing on police reform behind closed doors Months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring police departments across New York to develop a more community-based approach to policing, a number of local committees have started drafting reform plans.

Cuomo issued the order last June creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Collaborative was designed to allow members of the public to scrutinize current police policies and help develop ways to modernize departments.

Under the city’s proposal, the department would increase its transparency, bolster community outreach programs and look into adopting diversion programs for some low-level offenders suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues.